On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the Kingdom of Thailand as it celebrates its Thai National Day.

The United States and Thailand’s enduring alliance is built on a foundation of diplomatic relations that stretches almost two centuries. This year, we welcomed Thailand’s new government and deepened our bilateral relationship to accelerate economic growth, expand investment opportunities, and strengthen our security cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples. We also witnessed the signing of a historic peace agreement and underscored our commitment to promoting regional stability. Our partnership fosters peace and prosperity in both of our countries, and together, we will address the challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Congratulations to the people of Thailand on this important occasion. We are honored to have you as a friend, partner, and ally. I wish you a peaceful and prosperous year ahead.

Source: Statement by Secretary Marco Rubio: Thailand National Day - U.S. Embassy & Consulate in Thailand