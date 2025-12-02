TAT expects 2.52 million domestic trips and 10.3bn baht over December 5-7 holidays

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 02, 2025

TAT forecasts strong domestic travel over the December 5-7 long weekend, with 2.52 million trips, 10.3bn baht in revenue and nationwide hotel occupancy at 68%.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects strong domestic travel during the long weekend from December 5-7, 2025, coinciding with the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also observed as National Day and Father’s Day. TAT forecasts 2.52 million domestic trips, generating an estimated 10.32 billion baht, with nationwide hotel occupancy averaging 68%, reflecting optimistic travel sentiment.

The positive outlook is attributed to the extended long weekend, cooler weather arriving earlier than last year, and government support measures encouraging domestic travel and spending. TAT noted that approximately 42% of hotel occupancy is expected to come from Thai tourists.

Most-visited regions by Thai travellers

  1. Central region – 612,700 trips
  2. Northeast – 526,800 trips
  3. East – 516,500 trips

Regions generating the highest tourism revenue

  1. East – 2.72 billion baht
  2. North – 1.96 billion baht
  3. Central region – 1.60 billion baht

Top five major cities for Thai visitors

  1. Bangkok
  2. Chonburi
  3. Kanchanaburi
  4. Chiang Mai
  5. Nakhon Ratchasima

Top five emerging destinations

  1. Suphan Buri
  2. Udon Thani
  3. Chiang Rai
  4. Loei
  5. Nakhon Si Thammarat

TAT added that travel behaviour during this holiday will mainly involve short-distance trips, with families travelling for leisure, dining and merit-making to commemorate the late King’s birthday.

This aligns with findings from a Q4/2025 survey by the Tourism Council of Thailand, which showed that 56% of Thais plan to travel during the Father’s Day long weekend. Most travellers prefer staying within their own province or nearby provinces rather than travelling across regions:

  • 23% will travel within their own province
  • 25% to neighbouring provinces without overnight stays
  • 5% with overnight stays
  • Only 3% plan to travel across regions

Business operators expect restaurants and accommodation to benefit the most.

Supporting factors

  1. Government tourism stimulus measures
  2. Special tourism events and campaigns
  3. Cooler weather
  4. Special holiday train services

Challenges

  1. High cost of living and rising household debt
  2. Outbound travel surge, as many working-age Thais take annual leave to travel abroad in December
  3. Flood impacts in the lower South, particularly in Hat Yai, Songkhla, where several tourism areas remain affected

 

