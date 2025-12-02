TAT expects 2.52 million domestic trips and 10.3bn baht over December 5-7 holidays

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects strong domestic travel during the long weekend from December 5-7, 2025, coinciding with the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also observed as National Day and Father’s Day. TAT forecasts 2.52 million domestic trips, generating an estimated 10.32 billion baht, with nationwide hotel occupancy averaging 68%, reflecting optimistic travel sentiment.

The positive outlook is attributed to the extended long weekend, cooler weather arriving earlier than last year, and government support measures encouraging domestic travel and spending. TAT noted that approximately 42% of hotel occupancy is expected to come from Thai tourists.

Most-visited regions by Thai travellers

Central region – 612,700 trips Northeast – 526,800 trips East – 516,500 trips

Regions generating the highest tourism revenue

East – 2.72 billion baht North – 1.96 billion baht Central region – 1.60 billion baht

Top five major cities for Thai visitors

Bangkok Chonburi Kanchanaburi Chiang Mai Nakhon Ratchasima

Top five emerging destinations