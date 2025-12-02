TAT expects 2.52 million domestic trips and 10.3bn baht over December 5-7 holidays

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects strong domestic travel during the long weekend from December 5-7, 2025, coinciding with the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, which is also observed as National Day and Father’s Day. TAT forecasts 2.52 million domestic trips, generating an estimated 10.32 billion baht, with nationwide hotel occupancy averaging 68%, reflecting optimistic travel sentiment.
The positive outlook is attributed to the extended long weekend, cooler weather arriving earlier than last year, and government support measures encouraging domestic travel and spending. TAT noted that approximately 42% of hotel occupancy is expected to come from Thai tourists.
Most-visited regions by Thai travellers
Regions generating the highest tourism revenue
Top five major cities for Thai visitors
Top five emerging destinations
TAT added that travel behaviour during this holiday will mainly involve short-distance trips, with families travelling for leisure, dining and merit-making to commemorate the late King’s birthday.
This aligns with findings from a Q4/2025 survey by the Tourism Council of Thailand, which showed that 56% of Thais plan to travel during the Father’s Day long weekend. Most travellers prefer staying within their own province or nearby provinces rather than travelling across regions:
Business operators expect restaurants and accommodation to benefit the most.
Supporting factors
Challenges