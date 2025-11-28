TAT ready to welcome international tourists this high season with Trusted Thailand Stamp

These establishments are assessed based on key safety practices, including:

1. General tourist safety measures

Businesses must provide a safe environment for visitors by installing CCTV in key areas, setting up clear fire escape routes and emergency evacuation plans, ensuring staff are trained for emergencies, and implementing other safety measures appropriate to each business type.

2. Payment security controls

Businesses must offer safe and convenient payment options, including credit/debit card systems and E-Payment platforms that support multiple currencies and channels. They must also ensure the protection of personal data and payment information.

3. International communication services

To assist international tourists, businesses must be able to communicate in English or Chinese. This includes having staff who can speak these languages, using translation tools, and providing information materials or signage in English or Chinese.

4. Accessibility

Businesses must ensure that tourists can conveniently and safely reach the establishment, whether through public transportation, easy-to-follow travel routes, or shuttle services.