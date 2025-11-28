TAT ready to welcome international tourists this high season with Trusted Thailand Stamp

To strengthen trust and convenience, TAT has introduced the Trusted Thailand Stamp, a symbol representing reliability and assurance for travellers throughout the country. The project is carried out in collaboration with various public and private organisations, evaluating tourism-related businesses and helping them upgrade their services.
The pilot phase covers four types of establishments: 1) Hotels and Accommodations, 2) Restaurants, 3) Department Stores and Shopping Centres, and 4) Recreation and Attractions.
These establishments are assessed based on key safety practices, including:
1. General tourist safety measures
Businesses must provide a safe environment for visitors by installing CCTV in key areas, setting up clear fire escape routes and emergency evacuation plans, ensuring staff are trained for emergencies, and implementing other safety measures appropriate to each business type.
2. Payment security controls
Businesses must offer safe and convenient payment options, including credit/debit card systems and E-Payment platforms that support multiple currencies and channels. They must also ensure the protection of personal data and payment information.
3. International communication services
To assist international tourists, businesses must be able to communicate in English or Chinese. This includes having staff who can speak these languages, using translation tools, and providing information materials or signage in English or Chinese.
4. Accessibility
Businesses must ensure that tourists can conveniently and safely reach the establishment, whether through public transportation, easy-to-follow travel routes, or shuttle services.
The Trusted Thailand Stamp not only raises the service standards of tourism-related businesses in Thailand but also reassures visitors that certified establishments prioritise safety and reliable service.
On November 13, 2025, TAT held a press conference and the official Trusted Thailand Stamp awarding ceremony at KBank Siam Pic-Ganesha Hall, 7th floor, Siam Square One, with representatives from all four establishment categories joining the event.
Tourists can view the list of certified establishments on the website www.tourismthailand.org/trustedthailand, where they can also register to rate and review participating businesses.
TAT believes that the Trusted Thailand Stamp will significantly elevate safety standards across Thailand’s tourism industry. International travellers, especially visitors from China, can feel trusted and worry-free while travelling in Thailand. Additionally, the certification reflects Thailand’s readiness to welcome tourists and provide convenience during the High Season.