Travel to southern Thailand back to normal, DOH suggests two alternative routes

The Department of Highways (DOH), under the Ministry of Transport, announced on Thursday that road transport to southern Thailand has now returned to normal after heavy flooding disrupted several key routes, particularly major highways.

To ensure convenience and speed for travellers, the DOH recommends two alternative routes to the South:

Highway No. 41: From Pathomphorn Intersection to Phatthalung, connecting Songkhla and Satun. This route is now fully operational. Highway No. 408: From Hua Thanon to the Prakob Border Post (Thailand-Malaysia border), which serves as an alternative for travellers passing through Nakhon Si Thammarat and Songkhla.

Detailed breakdown of the Highway No. 408 alternative route:

Section 1: Use Highway No. 4, connecting to Highway No. 41, leading to Chumphon

Section 2: Use Highway No. 41, turning onto Highway No. 4151, heading to Chaloem Phra Kiat district, Nakhon Si Thammarat

Section 3: Use Highway No. 408, turning onto Highway No. 407, leading to Muang district, Songkhla

Section 4: Use Highway No. 407, connecting to both Highway No. 407 and Highway No. 408, for continued travel to the destination

For safe travel, the DOH urges all motorists to drive cautiously, adhere to warning signs, and follow the guidance of officials. For additional travel information or to report emergencies, please call the 24-hour toll-free hotline at 1586.