Good news for Hat Yai; no more rain, water levels receding, situation easing

On November 27, 2025, the Smart Water Operations Centre (SWOC), Department of Irrigation, reported on the flood situation in Songkhla Province, stating that the heavy rainfall in Southern Thailand over the past week, influenced by a monsoon trough stretching across the lower Gulf of Thailand, had caused significant flooding in Songkhla. The monsoon winds also intensified the rainfall in the region, which resulted in severe flooding in six districts: Ranuad, Krateng Sin, Rattaphum, Hat Yai, Khlong Hoi Khong, and Singhanakhon. Hat Yai district was the hardest-hit area.
Currently, the situation has started to improve as rainfall has ceased and the tide has subsided. As a result, water levels are stabilizing and showing a downward trend. This has positively impacted the drainage of water in Khlong R.1 (Khlong Phuminat Damri) and other channels draining into Songkhla Lake.
Additionally, the Department of Irrigation has been working closely with relevant agencies to continue aiding the flood-affected areas, delivering food, relief kits, and bottled water to the affected population.
In addition, 20 water pumps and 14 water pushers, along with 36 electric water pumps, have been deployed to accelerate drainage and send water directly to the sea, as instructed by Thammanat Prompao from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.
If no further heavy rainfall occurs, the situation is expected to improve and return to normal in the near future.