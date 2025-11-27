Good news for Hat Yai; no more rain, water levels receding, situation easing

On November 27, 2025, the Smart Water Operations Centre (SWOC), Department of Irrigation, reported on the flood situation in Songkhla Province, stating that the heavy rainfall in Southern Thailand over the past week, influenced by a monsoon trough stretching across the lower Gulf of Thailand, had caused significant flooding in Songkhla. The monsoon winds also intensified the rainfall in the region, which resulted in severe flooding in six districts: Ranuad, Krateng Sin, Rattaphum, Hat Yai, Khlong Hoi Khong, and Singhanakhon. Hat Yai district was the hardest-hit area.

Currently, the situation has started to improve as rainfall has ceased and the tide has subsided. As a result, water levels are stabilizing and showing a downward trend. This has positively impacted the drainage of water in Khlong R.1 (Khlong Phuminat Damri) and other channels draining into Songkhla Lake.