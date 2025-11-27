Mental health crisis teams deployed in southern Thailand to support flood victims

The Ministry of Public Health has dispatched six Mental Health Crisis Assessment and Treatment Teams (MCATT) to southern Thailand to provide emotional support and mental health care to flood victims in evacuation centres.

Dr Kittisak Aksornwong, Director-General of the Department of Mental Health, revealed that the MCATT teams will work alongside Medical Emergency Response Teams (MERT) and Special Health Emergency Response Teams (SHERT) over the next two weeks, starting from November 27.

Kittisak explained that the MCATT teams would focus particularly on vulnerable groups, such as bedridden patients, the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing mental health issues. The teams will consist of psychiatrists, nurses, psychologists, social workers, public health experts, and support staff, with instructions to ensure they can self-sufficiently manage food, water, and accommodation without straining local resources.