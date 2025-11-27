WMO warns 'Asia' at high risk of flash floods, urges preparedness

Ocean heatwaves have led to the highest recorded sea surface temperatures, while intense heat has caused a significant reduction in snowfall, impacting glaciers in the Himalayan region, leading to rapid melting. Heavy rainfall has caused widespread damage, and abnormally strong storms have left large-scale destruction, resulting in substantial economic losses.

Most concerning are the impacts on sea levels in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, where the rise in water levels is higher than the global average. This puts numerous communities in the region at a high risk of flash floods, threatening millions of lives.

Early Warning Systems are the key solution

Stefan Uhlenbrock, WMO’s Director of Hydrology, stated, "Flash floods are not new, but their frequency and severity are increasing in many regions due to rapid urbanisation, land use changes, and climate change. Such conditions raise the risk of heavier rainfall and, in turn, increase the likelihood of flooding."

WMO stresses the importance for national meteorological agencies and related organisations to invest in infrastructure, such as early warning systems, which can provide advanced alerts to protect vulnerable communities.