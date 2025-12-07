Earth dimming accelerates climate change as sunlight reflection declines

The Earth is growing darker as it reflects less sunlight back into space than before, a shift that is accelerating climate change and disrupting the planet’s energy balance.
A research team led by Norman Loeb of NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, analysed 24 years of CERES satellite data and found that between 2001 and 2024 the planet dimmed more than at any point in the satellite era.
The dimming is uneven, with the Northern Hemisphere darkening significantly faster than the Southern Hemisphere.
Researchers measured a hemispheric energy shift of around 0.34 watts per square metre per decade. Although the figure seems small, persistent changes of this magnitude can alter sea-ice seasons, snow cover, cloud patterns, winds and ocean currents—further reinforcing the shift in the Earth’s energy balance.
Historically, the hemispheres have never been perfectly symmetrical: the south tended to receive slightly more solar energy while the north typically lost more.
Normally, atmospheric and ocean circulation transports heat across the equator to smooth the imbalance, but over the past two decades this system has struggled to keep pace. The reduced reflectivity in the north has weakened its ability to compensate.
A key driver is the loss of bright, reflective surfaces. Sea ice, snow cover and some cloud tops—features that normally bounce sunlight back into space—have diminished, replaced by darker oceans or exposed land that absorb more energy.
Springtime snow cover in the Northern Hemisphere and Arctic summer sea ice have both declined sharply.
This shift from white to dark surfaces increases heat absorption and makes seasonal recovery of ice and snow more difficult. Atmospheric factors also contribute: water vapour and clouds influence solar reflection and trapping, but aerosols—tiny particles that scatter sunlight and seed cloud droplets—play an outsized role.
Airborne pollution in northern cities has fallen rapidly thanks to stricter air-quality rules in North America, Europe and parts of East Asia. While beneficial for human health, fewer particles mean slightly less sunlight is reflected.
In contrast, the Southern Hemisphere continues to experience periodic increases in natural aerosols from wildfires and volcanic eruptions, maintaining its reflectivity.
As sea ice melts and aerosol levels shift, cloud patterns have also changed. Today there are far fewer low-lying clouds, further widening the reflectivity gap between the hemispheres. These combined changes are tipping the planet’s energy system out of balance, with the north absorbing more heat than it emits.
In short, the Earth is quietly darkening—most rapidly in the north—and the trend is likely to continue unnoticed by most people. Yet this “silent warning” carries consequences as serious as any other climate hazard.
The study suggests climate models may need to be updated to account for the growing imbalance in reflectivity between the hemispheres. Understanding how Earth’s albedo is changing will be crucial for predicting future weather patterns and sharpening scientific assessments of global warming’s impacts.