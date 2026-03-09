Japan biz bankruptcies reach 13-year high in Feb

The figure marked a year-on-year rise of 11.3 per cent and the third consecutive monthly increase, driven in part by worsening business conditions that reflected sluggish sales and growing labour shortages.

By industry, the service sector saw the largest increase, climbing 30.9 per cent to 309 cases.

The construction and transportation industries also posted year-on-year growth.

Sluggish sales were the leading cause of business failures in 625 cases, or 73.4 per cent of the total.