Bangladesh shuts universities early to save energy

Bangladesh has ordered universities nationwide to close earlier than scheduled in a bid to reduce electricity consumption amid a worsening national energy crisis linked to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Authorities said all universities will close starting Monday (March 9), effectively bringing forward the Eid al‑Fitr holiday marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The move forms part of emergency measures aimed at conserving electricity and fuel.

Officials said universities consume large amounts of power through student dormitories, classrooms, laboratories and air-conditioning systems. Closing campuses earlier could therefore help ease pressure on the country’s already strained energy system.

Government and private schools in Bangladesh typically suspend classes during the holy month of Ramadan, meaning that nearly all educational institutions across the country will remain closed during this period.

The government has also expanded austerity measures by requesting that schools offering international curricula and private tutoring centres temporarily suspend operations in order to further limit electricity use.