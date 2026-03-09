SET says circuit breaker cooled panic as oil shock hit Thai stocks

The Stock Exchange of Thailand said its circuit breaker mechanism worked as intended after the SET Index tumbled 8.01% on March 4, triggering a temporary trading halt amid a sharp global sell-off linked to the Middle East conflict and energy-price fears. Assadej Kongsiri, president of the bourse, said the pause helped slow panic and gave investors time to reassess information before trading resumed, with the index later closing down 5.58%.

Assadej said the move showed Thailand’s market safeguards were functioning effectively and in line with international practice, even during a shock driven by oil-price volatility and inflation concerns. Regional markets were also hit hard that day, with South Korea’s Kospi plunging enough to trigger its own circuit breaker as investors priced in the risk of a prolonged Middle East war and tighter energy supplies.