Eight global crises show gold’s safe-haven pull as Thai target hits 90,000 baht

Pawan Nawawattanasap, chief executive officer of YLG Bullion International, said gold, as a safe-haven asset, generally rises during crises, including geopolitical conflicts. However, she cautioned that gold prices do not always move in line with political shocks alone.

Safe-haven demand not always immediate

She said that in many major crises, investors initially sell a wide range of assets, including gold, in order to raise liquidity. Only after the first wave of panic subsides do markets begin to distinguish between assets worth holding for the longer term, with gold often regaining support as a hedge.

Pawan said investors should therefore avoid making long-term decisions based solely on geopolitical developments. She also warned against chasing short-term rallies, saying investors should focus primarily on fundamentals, especially the US economy and the monetary policy direction of the Federal Reserve.

Still, she said that if a crisis becomes prolonged and begins to hurt the global economy through persistently high energy prices, rising recession risks or increased financial-market volatility, gold is likely to attract fresh safe-haven buying again.

Gold Traders Association sees 90,000 baht in 2026

Jitti Tangsitpakdee, president of the Gold Traders Association, said gold prices remained highly volatile and warned short-term speculators to exercise caution. He also advised against trading gold bars over the weekend, when global markets are closed and price direction becomes harder to assess.

Despite the volatility, Jitti said gold prices in Thailand could rise to 90,000 baht per baht-weight this year, with that level potentially being reached in the third quarter of 2026.

He said whether prices moved beyond that level would depend largely on how far the conflict in the Middle East expanded and how long it lasted.