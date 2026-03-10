Irrigation Department on alert for summer storms across upper Thailand

The Royal Irrigation Department has stepped up preparations for summer storms expected to hit upper Thailand from March 11-13, after the Thai Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and isolated heavy rain in several areas.
The department said irrigation projects nationwide had been instructed to accelerate water management, clear obstructions and prepare machinery and personnel to provide assistance around the clock. Members of the public can seek help through the department’s hotline at 1460.
According to the Royal Irrigation Department’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC), the unstable weather is being caused by a westerly trough moving in from Myanmar over the North, while a cold air mass from China is pushing south to collide with hot air over Thailand.
Areas expected to be affected, in order, are:
To reduce possible damage, the Royal Irrigation Department has ordered all irrigation projects to strictly implement preventive measures, including:
The department said the measures are intended to ensure water can be managed efficiently and that help can be provided quickly if weather conditions worsen.
The Royal Irrigation Department also urged people in at-risk areas to closely monitor weather updates during the warning period.
Those seeking information about the water situation or emergency assistance can contact: