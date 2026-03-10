Irrigation Department on alert for summer storms across upper Thailand

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2026

The Royal Irrigation Department has ordered nationwide preparations for summer storms expected on March 11-13, with water management, drainage clearance and 24-hour assistance in place.

The Royal Irrigation Department has stepped up preparations for summer storms expected to hit upper Thailand from March 11-13, after the Thai Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and isolated heavy rain in several areas.

The department said irrigation projects nationwide had been instructed to accelerate water management, clear obstructions and prepare machinery and personnel to provide assistance around the clock. Members of the public can seek help through the department’s hotline at 1460.

Upper Thailand placed under storm watch

According to the Royal Irrigation Department’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC), the unstable weather is being caused by a westerly trough moving in from Myanmar over the North, while a cold air mass from China is pushing south to collide with hot air over Thailand.

Areas expected to be affected, in order, are:

  • The North — the first region expected to be hit
  • The Central region
  • The western part of the Northeast
  • The East
  • Bangkok and surrounding provinces

Irrigation projects ordered to act nationwide

To reduce possible damage, the Royal Irrigation Department has ordered all irrigation projects to strictly implement preventive measures, including:

  • Reservoir water management: Adjust water levels to appropriate levels to accommodate sudden rainfall
  • Safety inspections: Check irrigation structures, drainage systems and flood-prone areas in detail
  • Removal of obstructions: Continue clearing water hyacinth and weeds from waterways to improve drainage efficiency
  • Machinery preparedness: Ready water pumps, water pushers and personnel for immediate deployment in high-risk areas if flash flooding occurs

The department said the measures are intended to ensure water can be managed efficiently and that help can be provided quickly if weather conditions worsen.

Public urged to monitor updates and seek help if needed

The Royal Irrigation Department also urged people in at-risk areas to closely monitor weather updates during the warning period.

Those seeking information about the water situation or emergency assistance can contact:

  • Their nearest irrigation project office
  • The Royal Irrigation Department hotline: 1460
nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy