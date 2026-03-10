Irrigation Department on alert for summer storms across upper Thailand

The Royal Irrigation Department has stepped up preparations for summer storms expected to hit upper Thailand from March 11-13, after the Thai Meteorological Department warned of thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and isolated heavy rain in several areas.

The department said irrigation projects nationwide had been instructed to accelerate water management, clear obstructions and prepare machinery and personnel to provide assistance around the clock. Members of the public can seek help through the department’s hotline at 1460.

Upper Thailand placed under storm watch

According to the Royal Irrigation Department’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC), the unstable weather is being caused by a westerly trough moving in from Myanmar over the North, while a cold air mass from China is pushing south to collide with hot air over Thailand.