NATO to expand Patriot deployment in Turkey in response to threat from Iran

According to the Turkish defence ministry, the system is being sent to Malatya province, where the Kurecik NATO radar base is located.

The base supplies crucial data to the alliance and was involved in detecting two Iranian ballistic missiles that were heading towards Turkey over the past week.

The ministry said the move formed part of broader efforts to strengthen air and missile defence measures under NATO, alongside Turkey’s own national security steps.

It added that Ankara would keep monitoring developments in the region and remain in close coordination with its allies.