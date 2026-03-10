NATO to expand Patriot deployment in Turkey in response to threat from Iran

According to the Turkish defence ministry, the system is being sent to Malatya province, where the Kurecik NATO radar base is located.
The base supplies crucial data to the alliance and was involved in detecting two Iranian ballistic missiles that were heading towards Turkey over the past week.
The ministry said the move formed part of broader efforts to strengthen air and missile defence measures under NATO, alongside Turkey’s own national security steps.
It added that Ankara would keep monitoring developments in the region and remain in close coordination with its allies.
The deployment comes as reports suggest Washington is considering shifting some of its military assets, including Patriot systems now stationed in South Korea.
However, it was not immediately known where the system being sent to Turkey had been moved from.
The announcement followed rising concern over missile activity near Turkish territory.
Iran has said it is not in conflict with countries in the region and has denied deliberately targeting neighbouring Turkey.
Ankara, however, has warned Tehran against allowing any further missiles to head in its direction, and the issue was discussed on Monday by the presidents of both countries.
Although Turkey has the second-largest army in NATO and is becoming an increasingly important force in the global defence industry, it still does not have a fully developed domestic air defence shield despite ongoing efforts.
During the two missile-related incidents over the past week, it relied on NATO air defence assets deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.
At present, Turkey already hosts one Patriot system from Spain under NATO’s defence arrangements.