Israeli envoy says Iran operation seeks to curb nuclear threat and restore peace

Alona Fisher-Kamm, Israel’s ambassador to Thailand, summarised the conflict between Israel and Iran, saying the latest situation in the Middle East had seen a significant development.
She said the Israeli authorities had issued a statement reaffirming that the objective of the current military operation was to stop security threats and the nuclear programme affecting overall stability.
She said the situation was a “gateway to peace” in the long term, aimed at ending the threat permanently and creating a new peace, rather than an endless war.
Although there are currently attempts to expand the conflict into neighbouring countries and civilian areas, Israel and its allies remain committed to measures to contain the violence as narrowly as possible to prevent harm to innocent people.
Regarding Thai citizens in the area, the Israeli authorities assured that more than 50,000 Thai workers would receive care and security protection under the same standards applied to Israeli citizens through the country’s main security system.
Alona Fisher-Kamm stressed that the safety of everyone in the area remains the top priority and said she was ready to coordinate closely with all parties to help move through the situation towards lasting peace together.