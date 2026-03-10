Israeli envoy says Iran operation seeks to curb nuclear threat and restore peace

Alona Fisher-Kamm, Israel’s ambassador to Thailand, summarised the conflict between Israel and Iran, saying the latest situation in the Middle East had seen a significant development.

She said the Israeli authorities had issued a statement reaffirming that the objective of the current military operation was to stop security threats and the nuclear programme affecting overall stability.

She said the situation was a “gateway to peace” in the long term, aimed at ending the threat permanently and creating a new peace, rather than an endless war.