Iran threatens ships in Gulf as nations evacuate citizens

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated further after Iran warned that it would attack enemy vessels entering the Gulf, while several countries have begun evacuating citizens from the region following military strikes by the United States and Israel.

On March 8, a spokesperson for the Iranian military declared that any hostile ships entering the Gulf would be targeted and sunk. The spokesperson emphasised that Iran was prepared to respond to military actions by the United States and Israel in all dimensions.





The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement published by the Sepah News agency that it had launched a drone strike on the oil tanker Louise P, which flies the flag of the Marshall Islands and was identified as a US asset, in the central Gulf at midday on the same day.

The IRGC also declared that US and Israeli assets in the West Asian region would be considered “legitimate targets” for Iran’s armed forces.

Earlier, Iran’s state news agency IRNA reported that the IRGC had used drones to strike another oil tanker, operating under the commercial name Prima, in the Strait of Hormuz. The attack reportedly occurred after the vessel failed to comply with warnings issued by the IRGC navy regarding restrictions on navigation through the strait, which Iran described as a security measure.