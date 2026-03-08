Iran drones target Saudi diplomatic quarter, Kuwait fuel depot

Foreign news agencies reported an emergency in the Gulf region in the early hours of Sunday (March 8), when the Iranian military launched attack drones into the airspace of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait in a major assault, forcing the air defence systems of both countries to work intensively to intercept threats aimed at critical infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia: 15 drones intercepted over Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry said in a statement on X that it had intercepted and destroyed at least 15 Iranian drones within the kingdom’s airspace.

The report stated that the drones were attempting to target the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, a tightly controlled area that houses embassies from around the world.