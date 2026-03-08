Thai tourism faces severe volatility as Middle East conflict hits long-haul travel

Chai Arunanondchai, President of the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT), said that after one week of fighting in the Middle East, Thailand’s tourism sector had been directly affected and was facing severe volatility, both in terms of travel costs and tourist numbers.

The conflict in the Middle East has had a major impact on airlines, particularly flights from Europe that require transit stops and plane changes in several cities, such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and Doha in Qatar, which serve as aviation hubs.

However, services have had to be cancelled under airspace closure measures, causing airfares on long-haul routes, especially Europe-bound services, to rise by almost 100%.