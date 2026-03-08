Israel strikes oil depots, escalating the war by targeting key infrastructure

Civilians in fear: Airport and residential areas no longer safe

Only hours before the oil-depot strikes, Israel sent fighter jets to bomb Mehrabad Airport, the country’s busiest domestic aviation hub, claiming the raid was intended to destroy aircraft used to transport money and weapons to proxy groups in the region.

The force of the explosions at both the airport and the oil depots had a severe impact on residential neighbourhoods across Tehran, a city of more than 10 million people.

Residents reported that their homes shook violently, while roads and water pipelines were heavily damaged.

Some people had begun evacuating to rural areas because they felt that nowhere in the capital was safe any longer.

Iran’s response: Says energy supplies secure, prepares retaliation

Iran’s Oil Ministry said firefighters and rescue teams were rushing to bring the blaze under control, while insisting that the country would not face energy shortages because contingency measures had already been prepared in advance.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it was preparing to launch a new wave of retaliatory strikes against Israel as a forceful response.