UN rights chief warns Middle East war is eroding international law

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has stepped up his warnings over the widening war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, saying the conflict is inflicting severe civilian suffering while undermining the rules meant to govern war. In recent statements, he has urged immediate de-escalation and a return to negotiations.

Türk voices shock over civilian deaths and attacks on schools

At a March 3 briefing, the UN human rights office said Türk was “deeply shocked” by what it described as the disregard for civilian life since the conflict erupted on February 28. The office called for a prompt, impartial and thorough investigation into the strike on a girls’ school in Minab, southern Iran, where more than 150 students were reported killed, and stressed that schools and other civilian sites must never be attacked.