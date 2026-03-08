RoV pro player handed lifetime ban over gambling violation

The RoV Pro League organising committee announced on Saturday that the sanction followed a joint investigation conducted with SOLYX Esports after evidence surfaced that one of the club’s players had violated competition rules.

According to organisers, the athlete was found to have engaged in gambling while registered as a professional player, an act classified as a serious offence under the international rules governing esports competitions. The behaviour may also constitute a legal violation.

Following a review of evidence and consultation with the club, the organisers decided to impose a lifetime ban on the player. The sanction takes immediate effect and bars the individual from competing in the RoV Pro League and any other tournaments organised by Garena.

Garena, as the organiser of the RoV esports competitions, said it has a duty to maintain competitive integrity and uphold standards within the esports community.

It emphasised that professional players are regarded as public figures and role models for young audiences, making ethical conduct and professional discipline essential.

“Maintaining behavioural standards, ethics and sportsmanship among athletes is a priority,” the organisers said, adding that strict action would be taken against all forms of misconduct, particularly those involving gambling.

Garena also called on teams to closely monitor their players to ensure compliance with competition regulations.