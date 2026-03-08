US bypasses Congress to rush bomb sale to Israel as Iran war escalates

In a statement issued late on Friday, the State Department said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had concluded that an emergency existed, allowing Washington to waive the standard requirement for Congress to review the proposed deal before it moved forward.

The package includes more than 20,000 bombs and was cleared as the United States and Israel entered the second week of their joint military campaign against Iran.

The proposed sale includes 12,000 BLU-110A/B 1,000-pound general-purpose bomb bodies that Israel had requested.

A State Department official said on Saturday that the package also covers BLU-111 500-pound general-purpose bombs through an amendment to an earlier sale.

In addition, the official said Israel would purchase another US$298 million in critical munitions through direct commercial sales.

The principal contractor for the latest package is Repkon USA, based in Texas.

Washington said the transfer would support US foreign policy and national security objectives.

The approval comes as the United States describes its joint operation with Israel as an effort to destroy Iran’s offensive missile capability, missile production infrastructure and naval assets.