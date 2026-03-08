US LNG gains ground over Qatar amid Iran war disruption

Two LNG tankers in the Atlantic Ocean carrying gas from the United States, according to data from analytics firm Kpler, were originally bound for Europe.

They have since changed course to round Africa’s Cape of Good Hope and are now believed to be heading to Asia instead.

The surge in prices has been driven mainly by the disruption to gas exports from a key export terminal in Qatar after it was attacked by Iran.

That export hub accounts for about 20% of global LNG exports, and around 80% of that gas is shipped to Asia.