Ten Thai women leaders honoured at ‘Women of Power’ event

Suphajee Suthumpun shared her TAM Model, saying leaders should not try to solve everything at once, but should break problems down, think big, start small and act at the right moment.

Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said success is measured not in times of comfort, but in how people respond when they fall, guided by mindfulness, honesty and care for their teams.

Supaluck Umpujh said her success was rooted in gratitude, patience and perseverance, adding that courage can grow from uncertainty when driven by a larger purpose.

Pathama Chantaruck spoke of how crisis can create opportunity, recounting how her experience in an international meeting inspired the Raise Hand feature now widely used in Microsoft Teams.

Praonarin Ruangritdech said carrying on a family business requires more than inheritance, stressing that courage, initiative and the willingness to learn are what truly sustain growth.

Nitcharee Pen-ekachaksri said her life-changing accident led her to become a role model for others with disabilities, adding that true strength lies in creating value even in the darkest moments.

Stamp Fairtex said defeat is a lesson, not an ending, and that lasting success begins with the courage to encourage oneself and rise again after failure.

Suchata Chuangsri, Miss World 2025, said the key is to see opportunity in every crisis, arguing that perspective shapes whether setbacks become burdens or paths to growth.

BPWT event marks key milestones for women’s networks in Thailand

The event was held to mark the 50th anniversary of BPWT and the 10th anniversary of ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network Thailand (AWEN Thailand), while also coinciding with International Women’s Day on March 8.

Organisers said the project aimed to create a platform for accomplished women to share their knowledge, vision and inspiration with women of all ages, helping support progress in life, business and professional careers.

Her Majesty the Queen also presided over the event at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok, where she viewed exhibitions by BPWT and AWEN Thailand and presented honorary pins and honorary plaques. Her presence added distinction to the occasion, though the programme’s main focus remained on celebrating the contributions and voices of outstanding Thai women.

The event also featured the launch of a special three-book series, “The Women of Power Handbook”, designed to provide women with both intellectual tools and emotional strength for navigating change. The collection was divided into three age groups: The Rising Star, The Game Changers and The Visionaries.