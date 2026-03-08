Queen opens ‘Women of Power’ project, hails role of Thai women in nation-building

Her Majesty said the term “women of power” was not simply praise, but a reflection of women’s value and strength in helping move the country forward with stability and sustainability.

The remarks were delivered as Her Majesty the Queen on Tuesday (March 4, 2026) presided over the opening of the “BPWT… Women of Power” project at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok in Pathum Wan district. The event marked the 50th anniversary of the Business and Professional Women’s Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen (BPWT) and the 10th anniversary of ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network Thailand (AWEN Thailand).

Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, president of BPWT, together with the organising committee, was present to receive Her Majesty on arrival.

The Queen also posed for photographs with organisers and sponsors, and viewed an exhibition honouring the royal benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, whose initiatives have long supported and improved the quality of life of Thai women.