Queen opens ‘Women of Power’ project, hails role of Thai women in nation-building

Her Majesty the Queen on Tuesday (March 4) stressed the importance of women adapting to a rapidly changing world and stepping forward to play a greater role across society.
Highlighting the central message of her speech, the Queen said that amid a fast-changing world, women must keep pace with new circumstances and rise to play an important role in every dimension of society. She said Thai businesswomen and professional women play a vital part in driving economic stability and strengthening society through their knowledge, ability, experience and broad vision.
Her Majesty said the term “women of power” was not simply praise, but a reflection of women’s value and strength in helping move the country forward with stability and sustainability.
The remarks were delivered as Her Majesty the Queen on Tuesday (March 4, 2026) presided over the opening of the “BPWT… Women of Power” project at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok in Pathum Wan district. The event marked the 50th anniversary of the Business and Professional Women’s Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen (BPWT) and the 10th anniversary of ASEAN Women Entrepreneurs Network Thailand (AWEN Thailand).
Khunying Natthika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, president of BPWT, together with the organising committee, was present to receive Her Majesty on arrival.
The Queen also posed for photographs with organisers and sponsors, and viewed an exhibition honouring the royal benevolence of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, whose initiatives have long supported and improved the quality of life of Thai women.
During the ceremony, Khunying Natthika reported on the background and objectives of the event and sought royal permission to invite sponsors and distinguished participants to receive the “BPWT… Women of Power” honorary pin awards and honorary plaques.
Her Majesty then presented the awards and plaques before officially opening the project. The ceremony also featured a performance of the BPWT anthem, along with video presentations marking BPWT’s 50-year journey and the 10th anniversary of AWEN Thailand.
The event was organised to honour both Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, described as an inspirational role model, and Her Majesty the Queen, whose grace and conduct have made her a role model for Thai women in many fields. Organisers said the occasion also reaffirmed the long-standing role of BPWT and AWEN Thailand in promoting the development and potential of businesswomen and professional women.