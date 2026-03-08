Public wants court ruling on barcode ballots before new government: NIDA Poll

SUNDAY, MARCH 08, 2026

NIDA Poll finds most respondents would rather wait for the court’s decision on the QR code and barcode ballot dispute than see a new government formed immediately, amid concerns the issue could trigger fresh political tension.

NIDA Poll, the public opinion survey centre of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), released the results of its survey, “Forming a new government vs the ballot paper issue”, conducted between March 2-4, 2026.

According to the survey, when respondents were asked for their views on the formation of a new government and the court case over the affixing of QR codes and barcodes to ballot papers:

  • 44.81% believed a new government should not be formed in haste, but should wait until the court issues a ruling on the affixing of QR codes and barcodes to ballot papers.
  • 41.68% believed a new government should be formed quickly so that the country can move forward.
  • 13.20% had no preference.
  • 0.31% did not answer or were not interested.

On public opinion over whether the issue of affixing QR codes and barcodes to ballot papers would lead to a new round of political turmoil:

  • 36.56% believed it would not lead to any political turmoil.
  • 34.20% believed it would lead to a new round of political turmoil, but the government would be able to control it.
  • 28.55% believed it would lead to a new round of political turmoil that the government would not be able to control.
  • 0.69% did not answer or were not interested.

Lastly, when asked about concerns that their ballot in the election on February 8 would not remain secret:

  • 47.64% were not concerned at all.
  • 19.08% were quite concerned.
  • 18.55% were very concerned.
  • 14.27% were not very concerned.
  • 0.46% did not answer or were not interested.
nationthailand

