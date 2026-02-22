50.31% not concerned barcode issue could void election: Nida Poll

The NIDA Poll, the public opinion survey centre of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), released findings from a survey titled “Post-election turmoil”.
The survey was conducted on February 17–18, among Thai citizens aged 18 and over, covering all regions, education levels, occupations, and income groups nationwide, with a total of 1,310 respondents.
The survey assessed public satisfaction with the recent election results.
From the survey, when asked about satisfaction with the election results in their own constituency, 39.31% of respondents said they were “somewhat satisfied”, followed by 27.33% who said they were “very satisfied”, while 18.40% said they were “not very satisfied” and 14.96% said they were “not satisfied at all”.
When asked about satisfaction with the election results nationwide, 29.69% said they were “somewhat satisfied”, followed by 29.31% who said they were “not satisfied at all”, while 27.25% said they were “not very satisfied” and 13.75% said they were “very satisfied”.
As for public concern over the placement of QR codes and barcodes on ballot papers, which could render the February 8, 2026 election void and require a re-run, 50.31% said they were “not concerned at all”, followed by 20.53% who said they were “somewhat concerned”, while 18.40% said they were “not very concerned” and 10.23% said they were “very concerned”.
Lastly, when asked about public belief that political parties used social media to influence society during the recent election campaign, 33.66% said they “strongly believe” this happened, followed by 28.94% who said they “somewhat believe” it happened, while 17.02% said they “do not really believe” it happened.
Another 16.87% said they “do not believe at all”, and 3.51% said “no answer/not interested”.