50.31% not concerned barcode issue could void election: Nida Poll

The NIDA Poll, the public opinion survey centre of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), released findings from a survey titled “Post-election turmoil”.

The survey was conducted on February 17–18, among Thai citizens aged 18 and over, covering all regions, education levels, occupations, and income groups nationwide, with a total of 1,310 respondents.

The survey assessed public satisfaction with the recent election results.

From the survey, when asked about satisfaction with the election results in their own constituency, 39.31% of respondents said they were “somewhat satisfied”, followed by 27.33% who said they were “very satisfied”, while 18.40% said they were “not very satisfied” and 14.96% said they were “not satisfied at all”.