50.31% not concerned barcode issue could void election: Nida Poll

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2026

A NIDA Poll survey of 1,310 adults on February 17–18 found around half were untroubled by the QR/barcode ballot issue, while overall satisfaction with the election results remained mixed.

  • A NIDA poll found that 50.31% of respondents were "not concerned at all" that a barcode and QR code issue on ballot papers could void the election.
  • Combining categories, approximately 68.7% of those surveyed expressed little to no concern over the issue ("not very concerned" and "not concerned at all").
  • Conversely, about 30.8% of respondents showed some level of concern, with 20.53% being "somewhat concerned" and 10.23% "very concerned".
  • The survey, titled “Post-election turmoil”, was conducted on February 17-18 among 1,310 Thai citizens.

The NIDA Poll, the public opinion survey centre of the National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA), released findings from a survey titled “Post-election turmoil”.

The survey was conducted on February 17–18, among Thai citizens aged 18 and over, covering all regions, education levels, occupations, and income groups nationwide, with a total of 1,310 respondents.

The survey assessed public satisfaction with the recent election results.

From the survey, when asked about satisfaction with the election results in their own constituency, 39.31% of respondents said they were “somewhat satisfied”, followed by 27.33% who said they were “very satisfied”, while 18.40% said they were “not very satisfied” and 14.96% said they were “not satisfied at all”.

When asked about satisfaction with the election results nationwide, 29.69% said they were “somewhat satisfied”, followed by 29.31% who said they were “not satisfied at all”, while 27.25% said they were “not very satisfied” and 13.75% said they were “very satisfied”.

As for public concern over the placement of QR codes and barcodes on ballot papers, which could render the February 8, 2026 election void and require a re-run, 50.31% said they were “not concerned at all”, followed by 20.53% who said they were “somewhat concerned”, while 18.40% said they were “not very concerned” and 10.23% said they were “very concerned”.

Lastly, when asked about public belief that political parties used social media to influence society during the recent election campaign, 33.66% said they “strongly believe” this happened, followed by 28.94% who said they “somewhat believe” it happened, while 17.02% said they “do not really believe” it happened.

Another 16.87% said they “do not believe at all”, and 3.51% said “no answer/not interested”.

