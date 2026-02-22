Thailand officially enters summer as temperatures rise nationwide

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will be hot and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places.

This is due to a heat low covering upper Thailand, while a wind convergence line between southerly and south-westerly winds prevails over the area.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather, and to beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur during this period.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution.

During February 23–25, 2026, upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and hail in some areas.

This is because a high-pressure area/cool air mass from China will move over the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing southerly and south-easterly winds across the Northeast, Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

At the same time, a westerly wave will move across the North and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (February 22) to 6am Monday (February 23)