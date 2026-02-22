Thailand officially enters summer as temperatures rise nationwide

Hot conditions are forecast across much of the country, with scattered thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds, while the North has the highest chance of heavier rain.

  • Thailand's summer season has officially begun as of February 22, according to the nation's Meteorological Department.
  • The weather across the country is now hot and hazy, with maximum temperatures forecasted to reach up to 38°C in the Central region.
  • The start of summer is accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds in various parts of the country.
  • Forecasters warn of potential summer storms, including hail and lightning, in upper Thailand between February 23-25.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Sunday (February 22) warns that the North will see the heaviest rain, covering 20% of the region.

Today marks the official start of the summer season.

Nationwide, conditions will be hot and hazy, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will be hot and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms and gusty winds in some places.

This is due to a heat low covering upper Thailand, while a wind convergence line between southerly and south-westerly winds prevails over the area.

People in upper Thailand are advised to take care of their health due to the hot weather, and to beware of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may occur during this period.

In the South, isolated thunderstorms are expected as easterly and south-easterly winds prevail over the Gulf of Thailand, the South, and the Andaman Sea.

Seas in the lower Gulf will be moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

Mariners in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea should navigate with caution.

During February 23–25, 2026, upper Thailand is expected to experience summer storms, with thunderstorms, gusty winds, lightning, and hail in some areas.

This is because a high-pressure area/cool air mass from China will move over the Northeast and the South China Sea, bringing southerly and south-easterly winds across the Northeast, Central region, the East, and the Gulf of Thailand.

At the same time, a westerly wave will move across the North and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am Sunday (February 22) to 6am Monday (February 23)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Hot and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places.
  • Minimum temperature 25–27°C
  • Maximum temperature 34–36°C
  • Southerly winds 10–15 km/h

North region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phitsanulok and Phetchabun.
  • Minimum temperature 19–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–37°C
  • South-westerly winds 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature 18–23°C
  • Maximum temperature 35–37°C
  • South-easterly winds 10–15 km/h

Central region

  • Hot and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms in 20% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.
  • Minimum temperature 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 35–38°C
  • Southerly winds 10–15 km/h

East region

  • Hot and hazy during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area and gusty winds in some places, mainly in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature 23–26°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–37°C
  • South-easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Seas below 1 metre; about 1 metre offshore and in thunderstorm areas.

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.
  • Minimum temperature 22–24°C
  • Maximum temperature 31–36°C
  • From Chumphon northwards: South-easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves about 1 metre, rising to over 1 metre in thunderstorm areas.
  • From Surat Thani southwards: Easterly winds 15–35 km/h; waves 1–2 metres, rising to over 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong and Phang Nga.
  • Minimum temperature 22–25°C
  • Maximum temperature 33–36°C
  • Easterly winds 15–30 km/h
  • Waves about 1 metre, rising to over 1 metre offshore and in thunderstorm areas.
