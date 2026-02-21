Summer storm alert for upper Thailand, with hail and lightning risk

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No. 2 (2/2026) for summer storms in upper Thailand, expected to affect the area from February 23–25, 2026.
According to the announcement issued on Saturday (February 21) at 11.00am, upper Thailand will experience summer storms from February 23–25. The storms will begin in the Northeast, before spreading to the North, the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the East.
Conditions may include thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain in some locations and lightning in certain areas.
This is due to a high-pressure system (cold air mass) from China moving to cover the Northeast and the South China Sea, resulting in southerly and southeasterly winds prevailing over the Northeast, Central region, East, and the Gulf of Thailand.
In addition, a westerly trough will move across the North and the Northeast, while upper Thailand remains hot to very hot.
People in the affected areas should beware of dangers from summer storms by avoiding open spaces, large trees, buildings, and unstable advertising signs.
Farmers should strengthen fruit trees and prepare to prevent possible damage to agricultural produce and livestock, and everyone should take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
The TMD asked the public to follow official announcements and said information is available via the department’s website or its 24-hour hotlines: 0-2399-4012-13 and 1182.
The next announcement will be issued at 11.00am on February 22.