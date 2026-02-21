Summer storm alert for upper Thailand, with hail and lightning risk

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued Warning No. 2 (2/2026) for summer storms in upper Thailand, expected to affect the area from February 23–25, 2026.

According to the announcement issued on Saturday (February 21) at 11.00am, upper Thailand will experience summer storms from February 23–25. The storms will begin in the Northeast, before spreading to the North, the Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, and the East.

Conditions may include thunderstorms, strong gusty winds, hail, heavy rain in some locations and lightning in certain areas.