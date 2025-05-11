Severe summer storm batters Bangkok with heavy rain and flooding

Heavy rain began around 5.45pm on Saturday (May 10, 2025), across many parts of Bangkok, triggered by a summer storm.

The rain was widespread and intense, moving southeastward with steady momentum. Strong gusts of wind were also reported. The highest recorded rainfall was in Thawi Watthana district at 60.5 mm.

Intense to very heavy rainfall was reported in numerous Bangkok districts, including: Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru, Bang Khae, Chom Thong, Bang Bon, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok Yai, Bang Rak, Thon Buri, Yannawa, Khlong Toei, Bangkok Noi, Taling Chan, Thawi Watthana, Bang Phlat, Phra Nakhon, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Ratchathewi, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Bang Sue, Chatuchak, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Don Mueang, Lak Si, Lat Phrao, Bueng Kum, Huai Khwang, Din Daeng, Wang Thonglang, Bang Kapi, Khan Na Yao, Pathum Wan, Sathon, Samphanthawong, Khlong San, Bang Kho Laem, Rat Burana, Watthana, Suan Luang, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Prawet, Saphan Sung, Min Buri, Lat Krabang, Khlong Sam Wa, Nong Chok, and Nong Khaem — as well as nearby Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani provinces.