Severe summer storm batters Bangkok with heavy rain and flooding

Heavy rain began around 5.45pm on Saturday (May 10, 2025), across many parts of Bangkok, triggered by a summer storm.
The rain was widespread and intense, moving southeastward with steady momentum. Strong gusts of wind were also reported. The highest recorded rainfall was in Thawi Watthana district at 60.5 mm.
Intense to very heavy rainfall was reported in numerous Bangkok districts, including: Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru, Bang Khae, Chom Thong, Bang Bon, Phasi Charoen, Bangkok Yai, Bang Rak, Thon Buri, Yannawa, Khlong Toei, Bangkok Noi, Taling Chan, Thawi Watthana, Bang Phlat, Phra Nakhon, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Ratchathewi, Dusit, Phaya Thai, Bang Sue, Chatuchak, Sai Mai, Bang Khen, Don Mueang, Lak Si, Lat Phrao, Bueng Kum, Huai Khwang, Din Daeng, Wang Thonglang, Bang Kapi, Khan Na Yao, Pathum Wan, Sathon, Samphanthawong, Khlong San, Bang Kho Laem, Rat Burana, Watthana, Suan Luang, Phra Khanong, Bang Na, Prawet, Saphan Sung, Min Buri, Lat Krabang, Khlong Sam Wa, Nong Chok, and Nong Khaem — as well as nearby Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani provinces.
The storm system continued to move southwest, intensifying and covering all areas of Bangkok, and later expanding into Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Nonthaburi, and Pathum Thani.
From around 6.30pm to 7pm, heavy rain persisted across Bangkok and the mentioned provinces, with forecasts predicting it would continue for over an hour, resulting in widespread flash flooding in multiple neighbourhoods.
Meanwhile, the Facebook page “Tee Nee Samut Prakan” captured the local sentiment with a pair of short but vivid posts:
“Motorcycles are down all over near Central Bangna”
“The Thepharak Water Park is open tonight!”
— accompanied by photos of flooded streets in Bang Na.
At 7.33pm, a popular Facebook page in Pattaya, “We Love Pattaya,” posted an urgent update reporting a transformer explosion along Jomtien Beach Road, a well-known tourist hotspot in Pattaya, Chonburi Province.
The incident occurred amid severe weather conditions, with heavy rainfall and stormy skies sweeping through the area.
According to eyewitness video footage, a loud explosion—described as similar to a thunderclap—was heard before sparks and thick smoke erupted from the transformer. The dramatic scene caused panic among bystanders, passersby, and local residents.
As of now, the exact cause of the explosion and the extent of any damage remain unclear, and there are no confirmed reports of injuries. However, authorities are expected to inspect the site urgently to assess the situation and determine the cause of the blast.
The explosion has sparked concern among residents, as Jomtien Beach Road is a busy thoroughfare frequented by both locals and tourists. Any damage to infrastructure could potentially disrupt traffic and local businesses in the area.