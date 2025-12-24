PTTT Partners with Centrica to Strengthen Competitiveness in the Asian LNG Market

This agreement is built upon the Heads of Agreement (HoA) signed in June 2025. It marks PTTT’s first long-term LNG sales contract outside of Thailand, delivering cargoes across a range of destinations in Asia, delivered ex-ship basis. The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Jaturong Worawitsurawatthana, Senior Executive Vice President, International Trading Business Unit, PTT Public Company Limited (center) Ms. Tanunporn Tangpithakkul, Managing Director of PTTT (left) Mr. Vaitayang Kullavanijaya, Executive Vice President, International Trading - Upstream and Overseas Optimization, PTT (second from left), Mr. Arturo Gallego, Executive Vice President, Global Head of LNG, Centrica (second from right) and Mr. Andy Low, General Manager, LNG Origination – Asia, Centrica (right). This milestone marks a significant step for PTTT toward sustainable growth in global LNG trading. In addition, the collaboration further strengthens the partnership between the two companies, enhancing efficiency and flexibility across the LNG supply chain management. It will enable both companies to better respond to evolving market challenges and rapidly changing global LNG demands, while further reinforcing their competitiveness in the international energy market.