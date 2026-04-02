Patek Philippe and TKI, mark a significant milestone with the opening of a new boutique at Gaysorn Village, Bangkok, celebrating 40 years of partnership

A Dedicated Special Exhibition Room Preserving Extraordinary Heritage and Horological Artistry

This boutique is the first Patek Philippe location in the region to feature a dedicated space for temporary exhibitions, where different themes and product highlights will be shown and refreshed every six months. For the inauguration of the boutique, historic milestones and rare timepieces, spanning extraordinary wristwatches and pocket watches dating back to 1896, are currently on display. Among them is the Patek Philippe Ref. 605 HU, one of the earliest references to employ the world-time mechanism invented by Louis Cottier.

The display also features the Ref. 5089G-071, a Calatrava wristwatch with a dial crafted using the micro wood-marquetry technique, depicting a European goldfinch perched on a flowering tree branch. Another highlight is the Ref. 5077/100R-040, featuring a cloisonné enamel dial enhanced with miniature enamel painting that celebrates one of Southeast Asia’s most emblematic flowers, the orchid.

Within the museum’s exclusive room, timepieces of profound significance to Thailand are also showcased. Among them are the Gondolo Ref. 5030R and the Calatrava Ref. 3992J and Ref. 4820J, each featuring the royal monogram of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej (King Rama IX) at 12 o’clock on a white dial with diamond hour markers. These timepieces were created in 1996 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of His Majesty’s accession to the Throne.

Throughout the boutique, bespoke artworks created exclusively for this space echo the narratives of the museum’s timepieces. A distinctive feature wall depicts the Chao Phraya River, drawing inspiration from the Ref. 25008M “Bangkok” table clock produced in 2019. Additional artworks reference the Rare Handcrafts collection, including the Triptych Floral, inspired by the Ref. 20095M “Tropical Flowers,” celebrating the brand’s mastery of artisanal métiers.



Hospitality Experience and Curated Client Journey

More than a boutique, this prestigious retail destination offers a thoughtfully curated client journey and a more private experience. From a dedicated concierge on the ground floor to the boutique above, each space reflects Patek Philippe’s timeless aesthetic.

Designed to accommodate a range of client experiences, from private meetings to social gatherings, the boutique features a welcoming bar and lounge, as well as a dedicated dining room.



40 Years of Partnership: Commitment to Customers in Thailand by Two Families

“Patek Philippe has a heritage of over 185 years as the last Genevan independent family-owned watch manufacture, while TKI is Thailand’s oldest Patek Philippe retailer. Throughout their shared history, these two family-owned businesses have celebrated numerous milestones, from introducing Thailand to its first Patek Philippe Boutique, and today, it’s very first museum room in a Patek Philippe boutique in Southeast Asia, says Ms. Deepa Chatrath, Managing Director of Patek Philippe Southeast Asia.

"For over four decades, Patek Philippe and TKI have continued a close friendship and a remarkable partnership, sharing a commitment to presenting Patek Philippe’s horological mastery, rich heritage, and values, while offering collectors a luxurious experience and delivering the highest level of service to horological connoisseurs in Thailand.

In 2006, we opened the first Patek Philippe boutique in Thailand with the goal of growing a passion for the world’s finest timepieces, followed by the opening of our second boutique in 2016, which was recently renovated and expanded in 2024.

After two years of development, we are proud to unveil a new concept for our Patek Philippe boutique at Gaysorn, a landmark destination in Bangkok. This boutique marks several milestones—it is the first to be located within an office tower and the first to feature a dedicated museum room. More than a retail destination, the boutique offers a unique experience that celebrates the art of watchmaking, preserves heritage, and invites clients to engage with the world of Patek Philippe in an intimate and inspiring setting," says Mr. Phuris Bunjapamai, Chief Operating Officer of TKI Group.



Patek Philippe Boutique - Bangkok - Gaysorn Village

127 Gaysorn Tower,

9th Floor, Unit No. C,

Ratchadamri Road,

Lumpini, Pathumwan,

Bangkok 10330

Thailand



Opening hours: Daily from 11 AM to 7:30 PM

Tel: 02-000-9624



ABOUT PATEK PHILIPPE

For over 180 years without interruption, Patek Philippe has been working to preserve Geneva’s proud heritage in watchmaking artistry. As the last independent, family-owned manufacture, it enjoys total creative freedom in the development and production of timepieces that specialists consider to be the finest in the world – in line with the ambitions and expectations of the company’s founders Antoine Norbert de Patek (1839) and Jean Adrien Philippe (1845). Thanks to its exceptional know-how, Patek Philippe can look back on a tradition of innovation crowned by over 200 patents.

Patek Philippe has always strived for perfection and created timepieces of unexcelled quality and dependability. Precious watches characterized by exclusivity and rarity constitute a unique legacy that is handed down from one generation to the next. Independence, tradition, innovation, quality and fine workmanship, rarity, value, aesthetics, service, emotion, and heritage: these are the ten values upheld by the Genevan manufacture.

In 2009, Patek Philippe launched its proprietary seal of quality for mechanical timepieces. This Patek Philippe Seal by far surpasses all previous quality standards and embraces the entire know-how as well as all prerequisites that are essential for the production, the precision, and the maintenance of an exceptional timepiece. The Patek Philippe Seal applies to the entire completed watch. It is also the sole hallmark in the watch industry that guarantees the upkeep of all watches during their entire lifetime regardless of the date when they were produced.

The manufacture has been owned by the Stern family since 1932 and today is managed by Thierry Stern. Thierry Stern was appointed President in 2009 and is actively committed to preserving the leading position of Patek Philippe in watchmaking technology and material research with the aim of constantly optimizing quality and dependability.



ABOUT GENEVA MASTER TIME MARKETING (SG) PTE LTD

Geneva Master Time Marketing (SG) Pte. Ltd.(GMT), incorporated in Singapore as a subsidiary of Patek Philippe, is the sole distributor of Patek Philippe timepieces and jewelry. The market coverage of GMT includes Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines. GMT distributes Patek Philippe watches through an authorized network of retailers.

GMT has a total of 20 point-of-sales in the region, and customer service centres in Singapore & Thailand to provide the highest level of customer service to Patek Philippe customers. Singapore is also home to one of the four Patek Philippe Institutes, providing training programs for keen watchmakers since 2017. Taking its cue from Patek Philippe’s communications strategy in Switzerland, GMT also manages the marketing communications and public relations program for all the markets in the region.



ABOUT TKI

The TKI Group stands as one of Thailand's esteemed luxury retailers, operating as a family business since 1946. Specializing in luxury timepieces, fine jewelry, watch winders, and writing instruments, TKI has maintained its commitment to customer satisfaction for 80 years. At TKI, every customer is treated with utmost respect and genuine interest. Their goal is to grow the knowledge and passion for fine watchmaking while also introducing and cultivating the next generation's deep admiration for the world's most exquisite timepieces.