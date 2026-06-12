Bureau of the Royal Household announcement on lustral water and paying respects to the Royal Remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati

Announcement of the Bureau of the Royal Household
On the offering of lustral water and paying respects to the Royal Remains of
Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita
The Bureau of the Royal Household has received His Majesty the King’s gracious royal permission for members of the public to offer lustral water and pay respects to the Royal Remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, as follows:
1. His Majesty has graciously granted royal permission for members of the public to offer lustral water to the Royal Remains of Her Royal Highness before the royal portrait, which is enshrined at Sala Sahathai Samakhom within the Grand Palace, on Saturday, 13 June 2026, from 8.30am to 12 noon.
2. His Majesty has graciously granted royal permission for members of the public to pay respects before the royal portrait at Sala Sahathai Samakhom within the Grand Palace every day from 8.30am to 4pm, beginning on Sunday, 14 June 2026. A royal condolence book will also be provided at the venue for members of the public to sign in tribute.
3. His Majesty has graciously granted royal permission for members of the public to pay respects to the Royal Remains at Piman Rattaya Throne Hall after the completion of the 15-day royal merit-making rites. Members of the public may pay respects every day from 9am to 9pm, beginning on Saturday, 27 June 2026.
4. His Majesty has graciously granted royal permission for royal lineages, members of the extended royal family, the Privy Council, the Cabinet, groups of individuals, government agencies, state enterprises, the private sector and members of the public to jointly sponsor the royal merit-making rites and the chanting of the Abhidhamma for the Royal Remains after the completion of the 100-day royal merit-making rites.
The announcement is hereby made for general information.
Bureau of the Royal Household
12 June 2026