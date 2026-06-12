Bureau of the Royal Household announcement on lustral water and paying respects to the Royal Remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati

Announcement of the Bureau of the Royal Household



On the offering of lustral water and paying respects to the Royal Remains of

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita

The Bureau of the Royal Household has received His Majesty the King’s gracious royal permission for members of the public to offer lustral water and pay respects to the Royal Remains of Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendiradebyavati Krom Luang Rajasarinisiribajra Mahavajrarajadhita, as follows:

1. His Majesty has graciously granted royal permission for members of the public to offer lustral water to the Royal Remains of Her Royal Highness before the royal portrait, which is enshrined at Sala Sahathai Samakhom within the Grand Palace, on Saturday, 13 June 2026, from 8.30am to 12 noon.