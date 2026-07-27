Vietnamese programmer held in Japan-bound crystal meth probe

The inquiry previously led to the arrest of a Thai man identified as Somphong, whom police accuse of allowing several bank accounts in his name to be used for transactions connected with the shipment and payments to a courier.

Police later obtained warrants for three Vietnamese suspects allegedly connected with the operation. Investigators are continuing to pursue the remaining suspects and examine whether other Vietnamese programmers were involved.

Police trace withdrawal from alleged mule account

Investigators allege that Nguyen withdrew 9,500 baht from an account linked to Somphong at about 2pm on July 14.

He boarded a flight to Ho Chi Minh City three hours later, police said.

The account was allegedly used by the group accused of concealing the crystal methamphetamine in tamarind paste. Police suspect Nguyen acted as an administrator and programmer for the network and withdrew money from accounts controlled by its members.

Officers placed him under surveillance because he frequently travelled in and out of Thailand.

During the search, investigators reported finding clothing and a bag allegedly used on the day of the withdrawal, along with mobile phones, cash and computers.

Laptops contain SEO system and gambling websites

Police said an examination of the seized computers confirmed that Nguyen had programming skills. He told officers that he worked as a freelance programmer.

One computer was running a back-end system used to analyse websites and manage search engine optimisation, or SEO.

Investigators also reported finding material connected with 20 Vietnamese online gambling websites. Police therefore suspect Nguyen maintained systems for online gambling operations.

According to police, Nguyen initially described the withdrawn money as payment for maintaining computer systems.

Police identify four roles in alleged network

Investigators believe the group used Thai mule accounts to pay couriers hired to transport packages to Japan.

Police identified Somphong as the alleged account holder. Several accounts in his name were said to have been used by Vietnamese members of the group to transfer money to the courier. He has already been arrested.

Nguyen was identified as an alleged administrator and programmer who also withdrew cash from an account connected with the operation.

Police are also seeking a foreign man accused of contacting a delivery rider and directing the rider to leave the package at a condominium in the Pinklao area that was not his actual residence.

Another foreign suspect allegedly transferred money into Somphong’s accounts before and after payments were made to the courier. Investigators believe this person controlled Somphong’s ATM card or mobile-banking application.

Suspect denies drug links

Nguyen denied the charge throughout questioning.

He told investigators that he had graduated in IT engineering in Vietnam and worked as a programmer for a Chinese employer based in Dubai. He also said he traded gold and shares.

Nguyen maintained that he had no connection with drugs and said the 9,500-baht withdrawal was payment for translation work.

Police detained him for further questioning and searched his residence as they sought to identify other people allegedly involved in the network.

He was subsequently transferred to Bang Yi Khan Police Station for further legal proceedings.