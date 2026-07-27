Thailand’s Disability Market Tipped to Reach $1.03bn by 2030

Experts urge Thai businesses to look beyond legal quotas, as unlocking the high-potential disability market promises vast economic and corporate returns.



Thailand’s market for products and services catering to persons with disabilities is on track to nearly triple by the end of the decade, presenting a multi-billion-dollar economic opportunity that remains largely untapped by domestic businesses.

According to data from the Thailand Business and Disability Network (TBDN), the domestic market for assistive technology and accessible services is currently valued at 12.2 billion baht ($361.9m) and is projected to expand at an annual compound rate of 15.2%, reaching 34.8 billion baht ($1.03bn) by 2030.

This growth is driven by Thailand’s rapid transition into an aged society alongside legal mandates requiring firms to employ one disabled person for every 100 staff members or pay into a state development fund.

