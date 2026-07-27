Bangkok Marks Royal Birthday with Heritage Fair and Free Healthcare

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration invites residents to Rattanakosin Island for cultural festivities, free health checks, and mobile vet care.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is inviting residents and visitors to explore historic Rattanakosin Island as part of the “River of Life Under the Royal Grace” festival, held to mark His Majesty the King's Birthday on 28 July.
Running from 24 to 31 July 2026, the festival combines cultural sightseeing along historic canals with free public health and veterinary services.
Organisers from the Royal Initiative Projects Steering Committee aim to provide visitors with a holistic day out that offers peace of mind alongside cultural heritage.
Free Public Healthcare Along Khlong Lot
Visitors strolling through the walking streets around Khlong Lot, Wat Ratchanatda, and Trok Sake can access a designated healthcare zone.
Medical teams will be on hand to offer complimentary health checks, blood pressure screenings, basic consultations, prescription dispensing, and first-aid wound care.
A blood donation drive is also running nearby, allowing festivalgoers to contribute to emergency hospital reserves while enjoying the historic city district.
At Mahakan Fort Park, the BMA's Health Department is hosting a mobile veterinary clinic providing free care for domestic pets:
Pet Sterilisation: Available on 25 and 26 July (08:00–16:00, capped at 100 pets per day). Pets must be at least six months old and fasted for 8–10 hours prior to treatment.
Rabies Vaccinations: Operating from 26 to 31 July (08:00–20:00, capped at 300 pets per day for dogs and cats aged three months and above).
Microchipping: Available from 26 to 31 July (08:00–20:00, capped at 400 pets per day).
All veterinary and health services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis via on-site registration.