Navigating the Chao Phraya: A Guide to Bangkok’s Water Festival 2026



Route 2: Shrines and Shopping (10:00 – 17:30)

For a blend of traditional faith and modern luxury, the second route links the historic West Bank with the city’s premier retail destinations:

Guan Yu Shrine: An atmospheric site in the Khlong San district dedicated to the God of War.

SookSiam at ICONSIAM: A sprawling indoor market representing the arts and crafts of Thailand’s 77 provinces.

Getting There: Rail and River Links

The most efficient way to reach the festival is via the MRT (Metropolitan Rapid Transit) or BTS (Skytrain), avoiding the notorious holiday road traffic.

Via MRT: Disembark at Sanam Chai Station. From here, a short walk leads you to either Wat Pho Pier (R1) or Yodpiman (R7), where you can join the free shuttle boat circuit.

Via BTS: Head to Saphan Taksin Station (S6).

From Sathorn Pier, a free shuttle boat runs to Asiatique The Riverfront between 10:00 and 22:00.

To reach ICONSIAM, a dedicated boat service operates from 09:00 to 23:00 at a modest fare of 8 baht per journey.

With these integrated transport options, the Bangkok Water Festival 2026 promises a culturally rich and accessible start to the Thai New Year.

For the best experience, start your day early at MRT Sanam Chai to visit the temples in the cooler morning hours, before heading to ICONSIAM or Asiatique for riverside dining as the sun sets.

