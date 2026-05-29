Japan warns private rice import surge may curb domestic production

A rapid increase in rice imported by private companies could weaken demand for Japan’s domestically produced staple rice, the Japanese government warned in its annual white paper adopted on Friday (May 29).

The fiscal 2025 white paper on food, agriculture and rural areas said private-sector imports jumped after retail rice prices in May 2025 rose to roughly double the level recorded a year earlier.

“If this trend continues, demand for domestic staple rice will decrease, which will affect domestic production,” the report warned.

The document pointed to an inaccurate demand forecast by the agriculture ministry as one factor behind the surge in rice prices.