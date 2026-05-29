Japan warns private rice import surge may curb domestic production

A rapid increase in rice imported by private companies could weaken demand for Japan’s domestically produced staple rice, the Japanese government warned in its annual white paper adopted on Friday (May 29).
The fiscal 2025 white paper on food, agriculture and rural areas said private-sector imports jumped after retail rice prices in May 2025 rose to roughly double the level recorded a year earlier.
“If this trend continues, demand for domestic staple rice will decrease, which will affect domestic production,” the report warned.
The document pointed to an inaccurate demand forecast by the agriculture ministry as one factor behind the surge in rice prices.
It also said the decision to release government stockpiled rice amid the grain shortage came too late.
“We could not dispel the anxiety among wholesalers and others, which led to further price hikes,” it explained.
The white paper also highlighted concerns over the stable supply of agricultural production materials, including chemical fertilisers and feed, as Japan remains heavily dependent on imports for such goods.
High import prices and export disruptions from producer countries mean “Food security risks are increasing,” the report said.
It stressed the need to make greater use of domestic resources and reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers.
On tensions in the Middle East, the white paper said the government would assess developments and take steps to secure stable supplies of fuel oil and petroleum products.
It noted that Japan’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector depends on fossil fuels for more than 90 per cent of the energy it uses.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]