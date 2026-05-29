Japan warns private rice import surge may curb domestic production

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026
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Jiji Press
Japan warns private rice import surge may curb domestic production

The fiscal 2025 white paper cites doubled retail prices, delayed stockpile releases and rising import risks for farm inputs and fuel.

  • The Japanese government warned in a white paper that a surge in privately imported rice could weaken demand for domestic rice, thereby harming local production.
  • This increase in imports was triggered by domestic retail rice prices nearly doubling in May 2025 compared to the previous year.
  • The report attributed the price hikes to an inaccurate demand forecast by the agriculture ministry and a delayed release of government rice stockpiles.

A rapid increase in rice imported by private companies could weaken demand for Japan’s domestically produced staple rice, the Japanese government warned in its annual white paper adopted on Friday (May 29).

The fiscal 2025 white paper on food, agriculture and rural areas said private-sector imports jumped after retail rice prices in May 2025 rose to roughly double the level recorded a year earlier.

“If this trend continues, demand for domestic staple rice will decrease, which will affect domestic production,” the report warned.

The document pointed to an inaccurate demand forecast by the agriculture ministry as one factor behind the surge in rice prices.

It also said the decision to release government stockpiled rice amid the grain shortage came too late.

“We could not dispel the anxiety among wholesalers and others, which led to further price hikes,” it explained.

The white paper also highlighted concerns over the stable supply of agricultural production materials, including chemical fertilisers and feed, as Japan remains heavily dependent on imports for such goods.

High import prices and export disruptions from producer countries mean “Food security risks are increasing,” the report said.

It stressed the need to make greater use of domestic resources and reduce reliance on chemical fertilisers.

On tensions in the Middle East, the white paper said the government would assess developments and take steps to secure stable supplies of fuel oil and petroleum products.

It noted that Japan’s agriculture, forestry and fisheries sector depends on fossil fuels for more than 90 per cent of the energy it uses.

Japan warns private rice import surge may curb domestic production

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

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