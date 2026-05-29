Home crowd, tough rivals — Thailand’s VNL 2026 route set

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team is set for a demanding 2026 Volleyball Nations League campaign, with 12 preliminary-round matches across three weeks in China, Thailand and Japan.

The match schedule for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2026, or VNL 2026, has been officially released by the International Volleyball Federation, with the tournament running from June 3 to July 27, 2026.

Thailand will compete in three host cities during the preliminary round. The team will open its campaign in Nanjing, China, before returning home for Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok. The third week will be played in Kansai, Japan.

A total of 18 teams will compete in the 2026 edition: Italy, Brazil, Türkiye, Poland, Japan, China, the United States, the Netherlands, Serbia, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Canada, France, Belgium, Czechia, Ukraine, Thailand and Bulgaria.

Each team will play 12 matches across three weeks. The top eight teams after the preliminary round will advance to the Finals in Macau, China, from July 22 to 26, 2026. The team finishing last, in 18th place, will be relegated and will not return for the 2027 season, with the highest-ranked eligible team outside the competition taking its place.