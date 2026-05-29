Home crowd, tough rivals — Thailand’s VNL 2026 route set

FRIDAY, MAY 29, 2026
Home crowd, tough rivals — Thailand’s VNL 2026 route set

Thailand will face Serbia, China, the US, Japan, Brazil and Türkiye across three weeks of the 2026 Women’s VNL

Thailand’s women’s national volleyball team is set for a demanding 2026 Volleyball Nations League campaign, with 12 preliminary-round matches across three weeks in China, Thailand and Japan.

The match schedule for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s Nations League 2026, or VNL 2026, has been officially released by the International Volleyball Federation, with the tournament running from June 3 to July 27, 2026.

Thailand will compete in three host cities during the preliminary round. The team will open its campaign in Nanjing, China, before returning home for Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark in Bangkok. The third week will be played in Kansai, Japan.

A total of 18 teams will compete in the 2026 edition: Italy, Brazil, Türkiye, Poland, Japan, China, the United States, the Netherlands, Serbia, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Canada, France, Belgium, Czechia, Ukraine, Thailand and Bulgaria.

Each team will play 12 matches across three weeks. The top eight teams after the preliminary round will advance to the Finals in Macau, China, from July 22 to 26, 2026. The team finishing last, in 18th place, will be relegated and will not return for the 2027 season, with the highest-ranked eligible team outside the competition taking its place.

Home crowd, tough rivals — Thailand’s VNL 2026 route set Home crowd, tough rivals — Thailand’s VNL 2026 route set

Fans in Thailand can follow the 2026 VNL through MONOMAX and MONO 29.

Thailand’s 2026 VNL schedule

Week 1: Nanjing, China

June 3, 2026, 2pm
Thailand vs Serbia

June 4, 2026, 6.30pm
Thailand vs China

June 6, 2026, 2pm
Thailand vs Belgium

June 7, 2026, 10.30am
Thailand vs Czechia

Week 2: Bangkok, Thailand

June 17, 2026, 8.30pm
Thailand vs Ukraine

June 18, 2026, 8.30pm
Thailand vs Bulgaria

June 20, 2026, 8.30pm
Thailand vs Canada

June 21, 2026, 8.30pm
Thailand vs Netherlands

Week 3: Kansai, Japan

July 8, 2026, 1.30pm
Thailand vs United States

July 9, 2026, 5.20pm
Thailand vs Japan

July 11, 2026, 1.30pm
Thailand vs Brazil

July 12, 2026, 1.30pm
Thailand vs Türkiye

nationthailand

© 2026 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy