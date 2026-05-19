VNL 2026 tickets for Thailand’s Bangkok matches open tomorrow

Volleyball fans will be able to buy tickets from Wednesday (May 20) for the Bangkok leg of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026, with Thailand set to host Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark from June 17 to 21.
The Thailand Volleyball Association said tickets would go on sale from 10am through ThaiTicketMajor, with prices ranging from 200 to 4,000 baht, depending on the match and seating zone.
Thailand’s home fixtures in Bangkok will see the national team face Ukraine on June 17, Bulgaria on June 18, Canada on June 20 and the Netherlands on June 21, with all matches starting at 8.30pm Thailand time.
The Week 2 matches in Bangkok will run from June 17 to 21, with Thailand drawn alongside Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada, the Netherlands and Poland.
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Thursday, June 18, 2026
Friday, June 19, 2026
Saturday, June 20, 2026
Sunday, June 21, 2026
For matches involving the Thailand women’s national team, tickets are priced as follows:
For other Pool 6 matches, ticket prices are:
Fans are advised to buy tickets only through ThaiTicketMajor, the official sales channel announced for the event, and to avoid unofficial pages or resale offers.
Ticket sales open at 10am on Wednesday (May 20). Fans planning to book seats are advised to register for an account and prepare their payment details in advance to speed up the purchase process.