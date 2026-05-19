VNL 2026 tickets for Thailand’s Bangkok matches open tomorrow

TUESDAY, MAY 19, 2026
VNL 2026 tickets for Thailand’s Bangkok matches open tomorrow

Tickets for Thailand’s VNL 2026 Bangkok matches go on sale on May 20, with prices ranging from 200 to 4,000 baht at Indoor Stadium Huamark.

Volleyball fans will be able to buy tickets from Wednesday (May 20) for the Bangkok leg of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026, with Thailand set to host Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark from June 17 to 21.

The Thailand Volleyball Association said tickets would go on sale from 10am through ThaiTicketMajor, with prices ranging from 200 to 4,000 baht, depending on the match and seating zone.

Thailand’s home fixtures in Bangkok will see the national team face Ukraine on June 17, Bulgaria on June 18, Canada on June 20 and the Netherlands on June 21, with all matches starting at 8.30pm Thailand time.

Bangkok Pool 6 schedule

The Week 2 matches in Bangkok will run from June 17 to 21, with Thailand drawn alongside Ukraine, Bulgaria, Canada, the Netherlands and Poland.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

  • 1pm: Canada vs Netherlands
  • 5pm: Bulgaria vs Poland
  • 8.30pm: Thailand vs Ukraine

Thursday, June 18, 2026

  • 5pm: Ukraine vs Poland
  • 8.30pm: Thailand vs Bulgaria

Friday, June 19, 2026

  • 5pm: Ukraine vs Netherlands
  • 8.30pm: Bulgaria vs Canada

Saturday, June 20, 2026

  • 5pm: Netherlands vs Poland
  • 8.30pm: Thailand vs Canada

Sunday, June 21, 2026

  • 1pm: Bulgaria vs Ukraine
  • 5pm: Canada vs Poland
  • 8.30pm: Thailand vs Netherlands

VNL 2026 tickets for Thailand’s Bangkok matches open tomorrow

Ticket prices for Thailand fixtures and other Pool 6 matches

For matches involving the Thailand women’s national team, tickets are priced as follows:

  • VVIP seats: 4,000 baht
  • VIP seats: 2,800 baht
  • Level 1 seats: 900 baht
  • Level 2 seats: 600 baht
  • Level 3 seats: 300 baht

For other Pool 6 matches, ticket prices are:

  • VVIP seats: 2,500 baht
  • VIP seats: 1,500 baht
  • Level 1 seats: 700 baht
  • Level 2 seats: 400 baht
  • Level 3 seats: 200 baht

Official ticket channel

Fans are advised to buy tickets only through ThaiTicketMajor, the official sales channel announced for the event, and to avoid unofficial pages or resale offers.

Ticket sales open at 10am on Wednesday (May 20). Fans planning to book seats are advised to register for an account and prepare their payment details in advance to speed up the purchase process.

 

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