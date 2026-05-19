VNL 2026 tickets for Thailand’s Bangkok matches open tomorrow

Volleyball fans will be able to buy tickets from Wednesday (May 20) for the Bangkok leg of the Women’s Volleyball Nations League (VNL) 2026, with Thailand set to host Week 2 at Indoor Stadium Huamark from June 17 to 21.

The Thailand Volleyball Association said tickets would go on sale from 10am through ThaiTicketMajor, with prices ranging from 200 to 4,000 baht, depending on the match and seating zone.

Thailand’s home fixtures in Bangkok will see the national team face Ukraine on June 17, Bulgaria on June 18, Canada on June 20 and the Netherlands on June 21, with all matches starting at 8.30pm Thailand time.