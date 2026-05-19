BDMS Ranks No. 1 Globally for Sustainability in Health Care Providers & Services Sector by S&P Global

Furthermore, the company has maintained its rigorous standards to secure the No. 1 ranking in Health Care Providers & Services industry group, outstanding among 153 evaluated companies worldwide.

This prestigious accolade underscores that BDMS not only strives for clinical and medical excellence but also operates its business with comprehensive economic, social, and environmental (ESG) responsibility to deliver long-term, sustainable value to the Thai people and the global community.

Mr. Phanasan Sutjaritpanich, Assistant Chief Administration Officer of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, represented the company in receiving the sustainability award plaque and certificate of recognition from Mr. Robert Dornau, Head of Corporate Solutions & Engagement, S&P Global at the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2026 Distinction Ceremony in Bangkok. The ceremony, organized by S&P Global, was held at the Eastin Grand Hotel Phayathai, Bangkok. This achievement is based on the results of the 2025 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which has been officially published in the Sustainability Yearbook 2026.