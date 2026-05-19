AIT Launches AITSPIN to Transform Professional Education for the AI Era

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by H.E. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand and Chair of the AITSPIN Inaugural Ceremony, in the presence of General Dr. Boonsrang Niumpradit, Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, Professor Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, and Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, Founding Executive Director of AITSPIN.

In his inaugural remarks, the Vice Minister stated: “The launch of AITSPIN marks a significant new chapter in the Institute’s evolution. With AITSPIN, the Institute is expanding its reach beyond a merely regional focus into a broader global educational network. The establishment of AITSPIN also provides clear and strategic benefits to Thailand. Its vision aligns with our national priorities for a digital and AI-driven future in the region.”

For more than six decades, AIT has played a key role in developing engineers, innovators, managers, and policy leaders who have contributed to Asia’s development. With the launch of AITSPIN, the Institute is extending that mission into a new era of lifelong and professional education designed for rapidly evolving industries, technologies, and workforce demands.

The World Economic Forum projects that 39 percent of core job skills will change by 2030, with Southeast Asia facing one of the sharpest workforce transitions globally as digital adoption accelerates across the region. Asia-Pacific already faces a significant AI talent deficit, with demand for skilled professionals outpacing supply. In Thailand alone, the World Economic Forum reports that 62 percent of employers face difficulty attracting skilled talent to their industries. AITSPIN is AIT’s direct response to this growing challenge.