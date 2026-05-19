AIT Launches AITSPIN to Transform Professional Education for the AI Era

The inauguration ceremony was presided over by H.E. Vijavat Isarabhakdi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand and Chair of the AITSPIN Inaugural Ceremony, in the presence of General Dr. Boonsrang Niumpradit, Chairman of the AIT Board of Trustees, Professor Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, and Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai, Founding Executive Director of AITSPIN.
In his inaugural remarks, the Vice Minister stated: “The launch of AITSPIN marks a significant new chapter in the Institute’s evolution. With AITSPIN, the Institute is expanding its reach beyond a merely regional focus into a broader global educational network. The establishment of AITSPIN also provides clear and strategic benefits to Thailand. Its vision aligns with our national priorities for a digital and AI-driven future in the region.”
For more than six decades, AIT has played a key role in developing engineers, innovators, managers, and policy leaders who have contributed to Asia’s development. With the launch of AITSPIN, the Institute is extending that mission into a new era of lifelong and professional education designed for rapidly evolving industries, technologies, and workforce demands.
The World Economic Forum projects that 39 percent of core job skills will change by 2030, with Southeast Asia facing one of the sharpest workforce transitions globally as digital adoption accelerates across the region. Asia-Pacific already faces a significant AI talent deficit, with demand for skilled professionals outpacing supply. In Thailand alone, the World Economic Forum reports that 62 percent of employers face difficulty attracting skilled talent to their industries. AITSPIN is AIT’s direct response to this growing challenge.
“The AI era requires a new social contract for education where learning does not end at graduation. AITSPIN was created to help professionals continue learning, adapting, and reinventing themselves throughout their working lives in a rapidly changing world,” said Professor Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai.
Delivering the welcome remarks, General Dr. Boonsrang Niumpradit stated: “AITSPIN is not only a new academic offering, but the beginning of a broader transformation — one that expands access, reimagines how professionals learn, and strengthens AIT’s role as a trusted institution in a rapidly evolving world.”
Professor Pai-Chi Li, President of AIT, emphasized that “AITSPIN is more than a new program. It is a new way of thinking about education — one that brings learning closer to life, connects knowledge with real-world impact, and supports professionals in their continuous journey of growth and reinvention.”
At launch, AITSPIN is anchored by a 36-credit AIT Professional Master’s degree designed for working professionals, recent graduates, and employer-sponsored learners. The degree is organized around a 15-credit Human & AI Literacy Core, a 15-credit Specialization component, and a 6-credit industry-linked Capstone. Its deeper purpose is to cultivate Professional Intelligence: the ability to combine domain expertise, human judgment, ethical responsibility, innovation, and AI fluency to remain effective, adaptable, and valuable in a rapidly changing world.
The curriculum is guided by the AITSPIN Resilience Pentagon, which defines five enduring competencies for the future workforce: AI Literacy, Data Reasoning, Entrepreneurship, Global Connectivity, and Sustainability. Together, these pillars reflect AITSPIN’s belief that future-ready professionals require not only technical fluency, but also human judgment, ethical responsibility, adaptability, and innovation.
A distinctive feature of the model is the AIT Shared Classroom HyFlex approach. Rather than relying solely on passive, self-paced online delivery, AITSPIN enables learners to join selected AIT classes live alongside faculty members and fellow learners. When professional commitments prevent live participation, learners can engage asynchronously through recorded sessions. The approach combines academic rigor, real teaching presence, and practical flexibility for working professionals through a simple promise: one classroom, two modes, and the same academic standards.
AITSPIN also draws upon AIT’s established faculty network alongside global industry practitioners, bringing together academic excellence and real-world expertise in every classroom.
Admissions are now open, with the inaugural intake scheduled for the August 2026 semester.
AITSPIN is also designed to make high-quality postgraduate study more accessible. The indicative total tuition is around USD 10,000. The model is supported by a flexible pay-by-credit structure. Learners may extend their time to completion, where needed, for up to five years. Affordability is achieved through smarter design, not lower standards.
Over time, AITSPIN is expected to evolve beyond a single degree program into a broader ecosystem serving lifelong learners, executives, teams, and organizations through modular programs, professional offerings, executive education, and continuous learning pathways.
Through AITSPIN, AIT aims to help shape a future in which higher education becomes more flexible, industry-connected, and continuously responsive to the accelerating pace of technological change.