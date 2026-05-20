TMD warns strong monsoon to bring heavy rain across Thailand’s regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Wednesday (May 20, 2026) forecast continued rain across Thailand over the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the South’s west coast, the Northeast and the East.
Isolated heavy rain was also forecast for the North and the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.
The conditions were caused by a rather strong southwesterly monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.
People were advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could trigger flash floods and run-off, especially in foothill areas near waterways and low-lying areas, and to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea were forecast to be rather strong, reaching 2-3 metres and rising above 3 metres in thundershowers.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves were expected to be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers.
Mariners in these areas were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces