TMD warns strong monsoon to bring heavy rain across Thailand’s regions

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) on Wednesday (May 20, 2026) forecast continued rain across Thailand over the next 24 hours, with heavy to very heavy rain in some areas of the South’s west coast, the Northeast and the East.

Isolated heavy rain was also forecast for the North and the Central region, including Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

The conditions were caused by a rather strong southwesterly monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.