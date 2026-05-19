Thailand braces for monsoon rain, flash floods and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain in parts of upper Thailand over the next 24 hours, covering the North, Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, on Tuesday (May 19, 2026).
Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in parts of the South’s west coast and the East, as the rather strong southwest monsoon covers the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lies over upper Vietnam.
People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and run-off, especially on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.
They are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Waves in the upper Andaman Sea are expected to be rather strong, reaching 2-3 metres and rising above 3 metres in thundershower areas.
In the lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershower areas.
Mariners in these areas should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thundershowers, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should stay ashore.
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast
Bangkok and the surrounding provinces