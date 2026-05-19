Thailand braces for monsoon rain, flash floods and high waves

The Thai Meteorological Department forecast heavy rain in parts of upper Thailand over the next 24 hours, covering the North, Northeast, Central region, Bangkok and surrounding provinces, on Tuesday (May 19, 2026).

Heavy to very heavy rain is also expected in parts of the South’s west coast and the East, as the rather strong southwest monsoon covers the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand, while a low-pressure cell lies over upper Vietnam.

People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may trigger flash floods and run-off, especially on foothills near waterways and in low-lying areas.