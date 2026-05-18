Bangkok and Northeast face heavy rain as flood risk rises nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Monday (May 18, 2026) warns Bangkok and surrounding provinces of thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected across the capital.
The Northeast is also expected to face strong winds and thunderstorms that could trigger flash floods and run-off.
Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is forecast to see isolated heavy rain, mainly in the west of the country and the upper Northeast.
Heavy to very heavy rain is also forecast in parts of the South’s west coast and the East, as the rather strong south-west monsoon prevails over the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.
People are advised to beware of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could cause flash floods and run-off, especially on foothill slopes near waterways and in low-lying areas.
They are also advised to take care of their health during changing weather conditions.
Sea conditions in the upper Andaman Sea are rather strong, with waves 2–3 metres high and above 3 metres in thunderstorm areas.
The lower Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will see waves 1–2 metres high and above 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.
Mariners in these areas should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorms, while small boats in the upper Andaman Sea should remain ashore.
Bangkok and vicinity
North
Northeast
Central region
East
South, east coast
South, west coast