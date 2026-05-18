Bangkok and Northeast face heavy rain as flood risk rises nationwide

The Thai Meteorological Department’s forecast for Monday (May 18, 2026) warns Bangkok and surrounding provinces of thunderstorms across 60% of the area, with heavy rain expected across the capital.

The Northeast is also expected to face strong winds and thunderstorms that could trigger flash floods and run-off.

Over the next 24 hours, upper Thailand is forecast to see isolated heavy rain, mainly in the west of the country and the upper Northeast.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also forecast in parts of the South’s west coast and the East, as the rather strong south-west monsoon prevails over the upper Andaman Sea and Thailand.