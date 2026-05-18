Deadly crossing crash — Train driver tests positive for drugs

Police investigating the deadly train-bus collision at the Asok-Din Daeng railway crossing in Bangkok have revealed that the train driver tested positive for drugs, while a railway crossing barrier operator has been charged with negligence causing death and injury.

Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet had ordered a full investigation after personally inspecting the scene following the crash.

He said investigators were instructed to gather evidence carefully and fairly from all sides, including witness testimony, CCTV footage and technical data linked to the train and railway crossing system.

According to police, investigators are examining the conduct of everyone involved, including railway personnel, the train driver and the bus driver, to determine whether safety procedures were properly followed before the collision occurred.

Authorities said the crossing where the crash happened is normally heavily congested with traffic, but had never previously experienced an accident on this scale.

Investigators have also reviewed CCTV footage from the area. Police said the footage appeared to show a railway crossing officer waving a red flag to warn that vehicles had not yet fully cleared the tracks.