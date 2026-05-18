Deadly crossing crash — Train driver tests positive for drugs

Police investigating the deadly train-bus collision at the Asok-Din Daeng railway crossing in Bangkok have revealed that the train driver tested positive for drugs, while a railway crossing barrier operator has been charged with negligence causing death and injury.
Pol Lt Gen Siam Boonsom, commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said national police chief Pol Gen Kitrat Phanphet had ordered a full investigation after personally inspecting the scene following the crash.
He said investigators were instructed to gather evidence carefully and fairly from all sides, including witness testimony, CCTV footage and technical data linked to the train and railway crossing system.
According to police, investigators are examining the conduct of everyone involved, including railway personnel, the train driver and the bus driver, to determine whether safety procedures were properly followed before the collision occurred.
Authorities said the crossing where the crash happened is normally heavily congested with traffic, but had never previously experienced an accident on this scale.
Investigators have also reviewed CCTV footage from the area. Police said the footage appeared to show a railway crossing officer waving a red flag to warn that vehicles had not yet fully cleared the tracks.
Despite the warning, the train reportedly did not reduce speed before crashing into the bus and several nearby vehicles.
Police said officers were also checking train speed data and communication records as part of the inquiry.
The train driver has already been informed of preliminary allegations connected to the incident, while the bus driver remains hospitalised with serious injuries and has not yet been questioned by investigators.
Later on Saturday evening, police detained the railway operations employee responsible for controlling the crossing barrier and informed him of charges related to negligence causing death and serious injury.
Authorities said drug tests conducted on the barrier operator returned negative results.
However, police confirmed that the train driver tested positive for narcotics during the investigation. Further laboratory examinations and legal procedures are now under way.
Investigators are also expected to discuss additional railway crossing safety measures with the State Railway of Thailand and Bangkok authorities following the fatal crash.
The collision near the Airport Rail Link Makkasan area left multiple casualties and triggered major disruption in the surrounding area, prompting renewed scrutiny over rail crossing safety standards in the capital.