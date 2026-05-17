PM Anutin orders relief and inquiry after Bangkok train-bus crash

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited six people injured in the train-bus collision at the Asok-Din Daeng intersection on Sunday (May 17, 2026), accompanied by senior officials from the government, the Transport Ministry, the State Railway of Thailand and the BMTA.

The injured were receiving treatment at Camillian Hospital in Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana district, Bangkok.

On arrival, Anutin spoke with Dr Nattapol Kalapaksee, the hospital’s medical director, and Father Peter Pakavee Saengcharoen, the hospital director, to ask about the condition of all six injured people.

The medical team then escorted the prime minister upstairs to visit the injured receiving treatment in both the ICU and regular wards.

Reporters observed that the prime minister appeared quite concerned.

Rachada Dhnadirek, the government spokesperson, said the prime minister had closely visited and offered support to the six injured people, asked doctors about their condition, and encouraged the relatives of all the patients.