PM Anutin orders relief and inquiry after Bangkok train-bus crash

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited six people injured in the train-bus collision at the Asok-Din Daeng intersection on Sunday (May 17, 2026), accompanied by senior officials from the government, the Transport Ministry, the State Railway of Thailand and the BMTA.
The injured were receiving treatment at Camillian Hospital in Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana district, Bangkok.
On arrival, Anutin spoke with Dr Nattapol Kalapaksee, the hospital’s medical director, and Father Peter Pakavee Saengcharoen, the hospital director, to ask about the condition of all six injured people.
The medical team then escorted the prime minister upstairs to visit the injured receiving treatment in both the ICU and regular wards.
Reporters observed that the prime minister appeared quite concerned.
Rachada Dhnadirek, the government spokesperson, said the prime minister had closely visited and offered support to the six injured people, asked doctors about their condition, and encouraged the relatives of all the patients.
He also stressed that relevant agencies must provide medical care and remedial assistance in all aspects, including insurance rights, assistance funds and access to various benefits, comprehensively and fairly.
The prime minister said, “Please tell the relatives not to worry. The government and all relevant agencies are ready to look after them and provide full assistance, both with medical treatment and remedial support, so that those affected receive the best possible care.”
There are currently six injured people receiving treatment at Camillian Hospital.
Two of them were seriously injured and remain in the ICU: Natdanai, 42, a bus passenger, and Supakorn, 38, a bus fare collector.
The other four are Laphit, 56, the bus driver; Sayomporn, 46, the train driver; Apichat, 41, a motorcyclist; and Khoeurn Mol, 50, a foreign woman who was travelling in a pickup truck.
During the visit, the prime minister presented fruit baskets to the injured and their families as a gesture of support and encouragement.
He also thanked the priest and the medical team at Camillian Hospital for taking care of most of the injured, saying the incident was something no one wanted to happen and that he had come to visit with deep distress.
The prime minister confirmed that the State Railway of Thailand and the BMTA would work together to fully take care of medical treatment and remedial assistance for those affected, as well as the families of those who died, because the accident involved a public service and the state must take responsibility by providing the best possible care.
On prevention measures, the prime minister ordered a comprehensive fact-finding review into the cause of the incident to reach a clear conclusion and set measures to prevent a similar incident from happening again.
He also assigned Siripong and Supamas to visit injured people at other hospitals to continue monitoring their care, offering encouragement and following their conditions closely.