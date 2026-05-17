DDPM warns Bangkok, six provinces of high sea tides until May 24

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned Bangkok and six Central provinces to closely monitor high sea tides from May 17 to 24, 2026, as rising water levels could affect riverside communities and low-lying areas outside flood barriers.

DDPM director-general Teerapat Katchamat said the department had monitored water levels together with the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy.

The highest tide levels are expected between 7pm and 12.30am during the period, with water levels likely to rise to 1.80-1.90 metres above mean sea level.