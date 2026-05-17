DDPM warns Bangkok, six provinces of high sea tides until May 24

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has warned Bangkok and six Central provinces to closely monitor high sea tides from May 17 to 24, 2026, as rising water levels could affect riverside communities and low-lying areas outside flood barriers.
DDPM director-general Teerapat Katchamat said the department had monitored water levels together with the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy.
The highest tide levels are expected between 7pm and 12.30am during the period, with water levels likely to rise to 1.80-1.90 metres above mean sea level.
This would be around 0.10-0.20 metres above the critical waterline, increasing the risk of overflow in rivers, canals and low-lying communities.
The warning covers all riverside districts in Bangkok, especially communities located outside flood barriers.
Residents in these areas have been urged to follow official updates closely, move belongings to higher ground and check electrical equipment to reduce the risk of damage or electric leakage if water levels rise.
The six provinces under high-tide watch are:
Pathum Thani
Mueang Pathum Thani and Sam Khok districts.
Nonthaburi
Mueang Nonthaburi, Pak Kret and Bang Kruai districts.
Nakhon Pathom
Bang Len, Nakhon Chai Si and Sam Phran districts.
Samut Prakan
Mueang Samut Prakan, Phra Samut Chedi, Phra Pradaeng and Bang Bo districts.
Samut Sakhon
All districts.
Samut Songkhram
All districts.
The Central Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command Centre has coordinated with the governors of the six provinces, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and DDPM regional centres in risk areas.
Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor water levels, coordinate with local administrative organisations and issue advance warnings to residents.
Riverside businesses, including embankment construction sites and floating restaurants, have also been advised to remain cautious.
DDPM said disaster-response machinery and rapid-response teams have been prepared to help residents immediately if flooding occurs.
The agency said people living outside permanent flood defences or in low-lying communities should take precautions in advance rather than wait until water begins to overflow.
Residents in at-risk areas are advised to:
People can receive disaster alerts through the THAI DISASTER ALERT application.
Incidents can be reported through the LINE Official account “ปภ.รับแจ้งเหตุ1784” or the 24-hour safety hotline 1784.