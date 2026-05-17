Thai rangers halt Cambodian farming activity in Sa Kaeo border area

Thai rangers in Sa Kaeo negotiated with Cambodian soldiers after Cambodian villagers were found preparing farmland in a disputed border area that Thai authorities said had crossed into Thai territory, leading to an initial agreement to stop the activity until the boundary issue is clarified.
The First Army Region Operations Centre said it received a report from the Burapha Force at 10am on May 16 after local villagers alerted the Khok Sung Task Force and the 12th Ranger Control Unit that Cambodian nationals had brought tractors into the area between border markers Jor Tor Sor 42 and Jor Tor Sor 44 at Ang Sila village in Non Mak Mun subdistrict, Khok Sung district, Sa Kaeo province.
The 12th Ranger Control Unit deployed personnel to inspect the area and found Cambodian villagers ploughing land in preparation for farming, according to the First Army Region report.
Thai authorities said the activity had taken place outside the red-line boundary, beyond the claimed area, and had crossed into the Thai side. Cambodian soldiers were also found in the area, the report said.
The 12th Ranger Control Unit sent ranger personnel to negotiate with the Cambodian side and used GPS to show the positions of the red-line and blue-line boundaries to Cambodian soldiers.
Thai officers told them that the Cambodian villagers’ use of the land breached MOU 43 because the area is claimed by both countries. They also said the activity had crossed beyond the red line into territory that Thailand regards as under its sovereignty.
The Thai side asked that all related activity in the area be halted and that the information be reported to commanders on both sides.
Following the initial talks, the Cambodian side agreed that the villagers would cancel and stop preparing the farmland until the border issue between the two countries is clearly settled, according to the First Army Region.
Thai officers also explained the situation to affected Thai villagers and coordinated with border demarcation authorities to survey the area so it can enter the formal boundary demarcation process.
The First Army Region, through the Burapha Force, said it would continue its mission to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and safeguard Thai territory along the Thai-Cambodian border.
It said the operation was aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the safety of people living along the border.