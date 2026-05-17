Thai rangers halt Cambodian farming activity in Sa Kaeo border area

Thai officers told them that the Cambodian villagers’ use of the land breached MOU 43 because the area is claimed by both countries. They also said the activity had crossed beyond the red line into territory that Thailand regards as under its sovereignty.

The Thai side asked that all related activity in the area be halted and that the information be reported to commanders on both sides.

Farming activity halted pending border clarification

Following the initial talks, the Cambodian side agreed that the villagers would cancel and stop preparing the farmland until the border issue between the two countries is clearly settled, according to the First Army Region.

Thai officers also explained the situation to affected Thai villagers and coordinated with border demarcation authorities to survey the area so it can enter the formal boundary demarcation process.

First Army vows to protect border sovereignty

The First Army Region, through the Burapha Force, said it would continue its mission to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and safeguard Thai territory along the Thai-Cambodian border.

It said the operation was aimed at protecting national interests and ensuring the safety of people living along the border.