Thai dress takes centre stage as UNESCO chief visits Bangkok

Thai officials have also highlighted a major showcase linked to the exhibition on May 25.

Royal Thai dress showcased in Paris

The exhibition presents royal attire associated with Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother, together with the eight styles of Chud Thai Phra Ratcha Niyom, or royally endorsed Thai national costumes.

It also highlights Thai craftsmanship, textiles and the evolution of royal court dress, while supporting Thailand’s UNESCO nomination for Chud Thai in 2026.

The exhibition is part of celebrations marking Thailand-France relations and has drawn international media attention for presenting Thai dress as both cultural heritage and fashion diplomacy.

UNESCO visit highlights wider heritage push

Thailand also used the UNESCO director-general’s visit to underline its broader push for heritage recognition.

Culture Minister Sabeeda Thaised welcomed Khaled Ahmed El-Enany Ali Ezz at the National Museum Bangkok on May 16 and led him on a visit to view valuable antiquities from Thai cultural heritage sites, including Ban Chiang and Si Thep, as well as the Royal Chariot Hall.

Thailand currently has eight sites inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, including five cultural sites and three natural sites. UNESCO’s tentative list for Thailand includes Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Monuments, Sites and Cultural Landscape of Chiang Mai, Capital of Lanna.

The Cabinet has already approved the nomination of Chiang Mai as a cultural landscape for UNESCO World Heritage consideration, allowing Thailand to move forward with the submission process.

Geoparks and new heritage sites promoted

The government is also seeking support for new Thai heritage and geopark nominations, including efforts to promote Wat Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan and Chiang Mai-Lanna as future World Heritage sites.

In addition, Thailand is pushing to upgrade Khon Kaen Geopark and Ubon Ratchathani Geopark towards UNESCO Global Geopark status, following earlier recognition for Satun and Khorat.

Officials say these efforts are aimed at strengthening cultural tourism, community income and local conservation.

AI governance added to UNESCO cooperation

Beyond culture, Thailand and UNESCO also discussed the country’s plan to establish an AI Governance Centre under the Electronic Transactions Development Agency in cooperation with UNESCO.

The centre is intended to support ethical AI development and regional cooperation in the Asia-Pacific. UNESCO has also proposed that Thailand host a global education meeting in the first quarter of 2027, following Thailand’s role in organising the Global Forum on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence with UNESCO in 2025.

Thailand links soft power with economy

The government said cooperation with UNESCO would help Thailand create new opportunities in the economy, culture and technology.

If the push for Thai dress, new World Heritage sites and stronger cultural cooperation succeeds, officials expect it to support tourism, creative industries, local communities and Thai craftsmanship.

The UNESCO director-general’s visit is therefore being framed as more than a diplomatic courtesy call. It is being used as a platform for Thailand to promote soft power, heritage and technology as part of a wider international strategy.